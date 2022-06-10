All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
No Registration Of Molestation, POCSO Cases Without DCPs Permission: Mumbai Police Commissioner

Image Credits: Freepik, Twitter

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

No Registration Of Molestation, POCSO Cases Without DCP's Permission: Mumbai Police Commissioner

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Maharashtra,  10 Jun 2022 9:53 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

The order has been issued in view of the occasions where false cases are registered due to personal rivalry, disputes over property, money matters or personal issues.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey has strictly instructed his officials that cases of molestation and crimes under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act should be registered only upon the recommendation of an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and with the permission of the zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

The order has been issued in view of the occasions where false cases are registered due to rivalry, disputes over property, money matters or personal issues.

The directive noted that in many such cases, the accused is arrested immediately without verification of facts, and later the complaint is found to be fake, News18 reported.

What Does The Order Say?

"It has come to the notice that over previous issues, property issues, monetary issues or personal issues cases on charges of molestation or Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) are being registered at the police stations," a departmental order issued by CP Pandey on June 6 stated.

In the order, the commissioner said that the accused person's reputation gets tarnished for no reason even though he is eventually discharged. To avoid this, police officials have been directed to register FIRs for molestation or under the POCSO Act only after getting a recommendation of the divisional assistant commissioner of police and with the permission of the zonal deputy commissioner, it said.

While granting permission, the DCP should follow the Supreme Court's judgement in the Lalita Kumari case, it added. In the 2013 'Lalita Kumari versus Govt of Uttar Pradesh and others' case, a three-member apex court bench set out guidelines as to when the registration of FIR is mandatory.

Also Read: Bengaluru: BJP MLA's Daughter Jumps Traffic Signal, Misbehaves With Cops And Journalists



Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Molestation 
POCSO 
DCP 
Mumbai Police Commissioner 

Must Reads

End To Manual Scavenging? IIT Madras Develops Robot To Clean Septic Tanks Without Human Intervention
Old Video From Anti-CAA Protest Falsely Passed As Police Thrashing People Involved In Recent Kanpur Violence
India's First Indigenously Developed Covid-19 Vaccine Anocovax For Animals; All You Need To Know
No Registration Of Molestation, POCSO Cases Without DCP's Permission: Mumbai Police Commissioner
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X