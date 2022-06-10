No Registration Of Molestation, POCSO Cases Without DCP's Permission: Mumbai Police Commissioner

Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey has strictly instructed his officials that cases of molestation and crimes under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act should be registered only upon the recommendation of an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and with the permission of the zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

The order has been issued in view of the occasions where false cases are registered due to rivalry, disputes over property, money matters or personal issues.



The directive noted that in many such cases, the accused is arrested immediately without verification of facts, and later the complaint is found to be fake, News18 reported.

What Does The Order Say?

"It has come to the notice that over previous issues, property issues, monetary issues or personal issues cases on charges of molestation or Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) are being registered at the police stations," a departmental order issued by CP Pandey on June 6 stated.

In the order, the commissioner said that the accused person's reputation gets tarnished for no reason even though he is eventually discharged. To avoid this, police officials have been directed to register FIRs for molestation or under the POCSO Act only after getting a recommendation of the divisional assistant commissioner of police and with the permission of the zonal deputy commissioner, it said.



While granting permission, the DCP should follow the Supreme Court's judgement in the Lalita Kumari case, it added. In the 2013 'Lalita Kumari versus Govt of Uttar Pradesh and others' case, a three-member apex court bench set out guidelines as to when the registration of FIR is mandatory.

