Caste discrimination
Bengaluru: BJP MLAs Daughter Jumps Traffic Signal, Misbehaves With Cops And Journalists

Image Credits: India Today, NDTV 

Trending
Bengaluru: BJP MLA's Daughter Jumps Traffic Signal, Misbehaves With Cops And Journalists

Karnataka,  10 Jun 2022 8:28 AM GMT

Aravind Nimbavali’s daughter was driving a white BMW and did not stop when the traffic light turned red. When the traffic cops stopped her, she argued with them over traffic rule violation.

The daughter of a Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Aravind Nimbavali allegedly misbehaved with Bengaluru cops after she jumped a traffic signal in a BMW on Thursday, June 9. She also purportedly misbehaved with a local journalist and a cameraperson who was recording the incident.

The video of the argument has gone viral on all social media platforms.

Argued With Police Officers

The MLA's daughter was driving a white BMW and did not stop when the traffic light turned red. When the traffic cops stopped her, she argued with them over a traffic rule violation and the cops, in turn, showed her the evidence and collected Rs 10,000 fine, India Today reported.

"I want to go now. Don't hold the car. You can't put a case on me for overtaking. This is MLA vehicle. We haven't driven rash. My father is Aravind Limbavali," she was heard arguing in the viral video. However, the police officers ignored her threat.

According to NDTV, she was not wearing a seatbelt also.

Friend Accompanying Her Paid The Fine

In the heat of the argument, she also demanded to be sent home and claimed she did not have money to pay the fine immediately. But in the end, a friend who was accompanying her paid the fine, and they were let go.

Soon, a crowd had gathered on the road in front of the Raj Bhavan, where she was stopped, as the argument continued for some time.

She had pending fines of ₹ 9,000, a police officer said, adding she was fined ₹ 1,000 for a traffic rule violation - "reckless driving". She paid ₹ 10,000 in total to the traffic police.

Also Read: From Running Tea Stall To Making It Big In Blockchain Space, This Entrepreneur Has Come A Long Way


