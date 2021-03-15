No Evidence Of Increased Blood Clot Risk From COVID-19 Vaccine: AstraZeneca's Review Report

Amid blood clot concerns, AstraZeneca Plc, on Sunday, announced that a review of safety data of people who received its COVID-19 vaccine had shown no signs of an elevated risk of blood clots.



The review analysed the safety data of over 17 million people, who received AstraZeneca's vaccine in the European Union and the United Kingdom. The company said it has found no evidence of an elevated risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis, or thrombocytopenia in any specified age group, gender, batch, or country.



The development comes after the suspension of the vaccine's usage in several countries due to blood clotting concerns. The authorities in Denmark, Norway, Iceland and the Netherlands suspended the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine due to concerns that it could cause dangerous blood clots.



Last week, Austria halted using a batch of AstraZeneca shots while examining a death caused by coagulation disorders.



Peter English, a retired British government consultant in communicable disease control, said, "It is most regrettable that countries have stopped vaccination on such 'precautionary' grounds: it risks doing real harm to the goal of vaccinating enough people to slow the spread of the virus, and to end the pandemic," The Indian Express reported.



As per the European Medicines Agency, there is no evidence that the vaccine affected the cases. On Friday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) also reiterated that there was no reason to suspend the use of the vaccine.



So far, 15 cases of deep vein thrombosis and 22 cases of pulmonary embolism have been identified, according to the drugmaker, which is comparable to other approved COVID-19 vaccines.



The additional monitoring had been carried out by the company and the European health authorities, and none of the re-tests had revealed cause for the concern.



AstraZeneca said the monthly safety report would be made public on the EMA website in the following week. AstraZeneca vaccine, made in collaboration with Oxford University, was approved for use in the European Union and several nations, but not yet by the US regulators.



The company plans to file for US emergency use authorisation and expects data from its U.S. Phase III trial to be available in the next few weeks.



