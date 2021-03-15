'Over Six COVID-19 Vaccines To Come Up In India': Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

The Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday that more than six COVID-19 vaccines will come up in the country.

He said that 1.84 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, and 23 crore tests have been performed until Saturday morning, reported Hindustan Times.

As per the ministry's latest estimates, around 2.91 crore people were vaccinated till 7 pm on Saturday.

The minister said India has developed two vaccines which it distributed to 71 countries, including Canada, Brazil, and other developed countries with great zeal.

"More than half a dozen vaccines are going to come up. Till Saturday morning, 1.84 crore vaccine shots have been given in the country and 20 lakh people were inoculated yesterday," the minister added.

While addressing the inauguration of the new green campus of the National Institute of Research in Environmental Health, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi aspires to turn India into a "Vishwa Guru" (World Leader).

He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic would be recognised as the year of science and scientists as their contributions and efforts in tackling the pandemic have been commendable.

Speaking about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, he said this 'disturbing trend' was due to a lack of concern and misunderstanding. The minister also said some people tried to mislead, but the truth is unbeatable.



"People feel that since the vaccine has arrived, everything is safe now," he said, encouraging people to adopt the COVID-19 guidelines for protection against the virus.

