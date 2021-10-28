All section
No Action Taken By BBMP Over Illegal, Unauthorised Constructions: Karnataka HC

Image Credits: Wikimedia, The Indian Express

The Logical Indian Crew

No Action Taken By BBMP Over Illegal, Unauthorised Constructions: Karnataka HC

Karnataka,  28 Oct 2021 3:43 PM GMT

BBMP said in the court that it had surveyed 5,905 buildings constructed after 2020, and out of this, 4,279 have deviated from the building plan; 2,591 are yet to be surveyed.

After multiple instances of buildings collapsing, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) told the Karnataka High Court that all of them were either old or built, in violation of approved plans. According to BBMP, around 4,279 buildings in the city have violated the original plan.

The civic body responded after the High Court pulled up BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta for not taking action against illegal, unauthorised structures in the city.

BBMP said in the court that it had surveyed 5,905 buildings constructed after 2020, and out of this, 4,279 have deviated from the building plan; 2,591 are yet to be surveyed, as reported by News18.

Civic Body Asked To Submit Report

The division bench comprising of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar also expressed disappointment over inaction on the bad state of buildings. It also pointed out that the BBMP was not surveying constructions without any sanctioned plan.

The court questioned BBMP about not taking action even after suo motu cognizance in 2019. The court was not satisfied by the response and also reiterated so as to why BBMP was scared of demolishing illegal structures.

Following this, the court has asked the civic body to complete the survey and submit a report. On the next hearing date which is to be held on December 3, BBMP is also expected to submit a report of demolished buildings along with pictures at the next hearing on December 3.

Also Read: Rajasthan Moves Up To 2nd In Energy Efficiency Index Of India

BBMP 
Construction 
Karnataka HC 

X
X