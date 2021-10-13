After Seizing 3,000 Kg Heroine At Adani Mundra Port, NIA Conducts Raids In Delhi, Noida

All section
Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Delhi,  13 Oct 2021 10:31 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

The raids were conducted at residential premises and godowns at Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, Alipur, Khera Kalan, and Noida. The team recovered several incriminating documents, articles and other items.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Tuesday, October 12, conducted search operations at multiple locations in New Delhi and Noida in connection with the recent seizure of 2,988.21 kg of heroin worth ₹ 20,000 crores from Gujarat's Mundra Adani port.

The raids were conducted at residential premises and godowns at Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, Alipur, Khera Kalan, and Noida, The Indian Express reported.

According to the report, the team recovered several incriminating documents, articles and other items.

Second Raid By Investigating Agency

This is the second raid by the agency after the one conducted on October 9. The agency has been investigating the terror funding angle in connection with the case. Reportedly, Andhra Pradesh's Aashi Trading Company imported the drugs, which were semi-processed talc stones.

They were filled in two containers that were transported from Afghanistan via the Bandar Abbas Port of Iran in the name of the company.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had recovered the drugs on September 16 and handed over the case to NIA on October 6.

The agency filed an FIR as per the orders by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, under relevant sections of the IPC, Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Section 17 (punishment for raising funds for the terrorist act) and Section 18 (punishment for conspiracy to commit terror acts) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The names in the FIR were Machavaram Sudhakaran, Durga P V Govindaraju and Rajkumar P, among others.

The DRI had arrested nine people, including the names mentioned above, Afghans and an Uzbek national.

