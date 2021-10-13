All section
Rajasthan Roadways Workers On Strike; Demand Revised Salaries, New Recruitments

Rajasthan Roadways Workers On Strike; Demand Revised Salaries, New Recruitments

Rajasthan,  13 Oct 2021

The workers have been demanding the authorities for revising their salaries, compensation amounts, on 9,000 vacant posts, purchase of 1,500 new buses, etc.

Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) employees have confirmed to stage a one-day strike across the state on Wednesday, October 27, to reiterate their concerns to the state government. The government and the road management have been informed about the same.

The workers have been demanding the authorities for revising their salaries, compensation amounts, new recruitments, etc.

According to Hindustan Times report, around 13,000 RSRTC employees have pressed 11 demands pending for a long time.

Employees' union convener ML Yadav informed that the workers had requested salary revision and pension as per the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission from January 2016.

Demands Unheard By Govt

According to it, 5,000 retired employees will avail of one-time pension benefits, fulfil ex-gratia payment due for four years, new recruitment on 9,000 vacant posts, purchase of 1,500 new buses, and so forth.

Yadav said they had voiced concerns several times, but they have been falling on deaf ears. Congress has assured the employees of meeting the demands once they come to power. When they gained power in 2018, demands remained unmet.

The convener told the media that the strike would affect revenue collection of about ₹ 4 crores.

Also Read: Delhi Rolls Out 'Anganwadi On Wheels' To Fulfill Nutritional And Health Needs Of Children

