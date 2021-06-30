NHRC Team Attacked In West Bengal During Visit To Probe Post-Poll Violence

A team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) was allegedly attacked by goons in West Bengal's Jadavpur on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported.



The team had visited the area after the Calcutta High Court directed to look into allegations of human rights violations given the incidents of post-poll violence in the state.

40 Houses Destroyed

"NHRC team that visited Jadavpur to investigate post-poll violence was attacked. During the probe, it has been found that more than 40 houses have been destroyed here. We are being attacked by goons," ANI tweeted quoting an unnamed NHRC official.



Reacting to the incident, TMC MLA Madan Mitra said, "No one with 'national' on its name can be attacked. Why will public attack the (NHRC) team? People of West Bengal have already hit Amit Shah and Narendra Modi by giving TMC 200 plus seats in the assembly election," India Today quoted.



Meanwhile, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari reacted to the incident and called it very shameful.



"The situation here is very sensitive and now NHRC also knows it. This is very shameful incident for West Bengal", The Times of India quoted.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh Businessman Abducts, Murders Business Partner's Son To Recover Loan; Arrested