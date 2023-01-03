All section
NHRC Issues Notice To Delhi Gov, DG Of Prisons Over Reports Of Sexual Assault On Inmate In Tihar Jail

3 Jan 2023

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu note of media allegations published on December 30 alleging that a 22-year-old prisoner had been sexually assaulted at Tihar Jail by other convicts.

Following claims that a prisoner had been sexually abused in Tihar Jail by other inmates, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sent notices to the Delhi Government and the Director General of Prisons, according to officials. Moreover, the NHRC has also made the decision to send a team of investigators to the scene of the incident.

NHRC Asks For Detailed Report

In a statement, the human rights body announced that it had taken suo motu note of media allegations published on December 30 alleging that a 22-year-old prisoner had been sexually assaulted at Tihar Jail by other convicts. It claimed that the prisoner was receiving medical care. The NHRC stated, "The contents of the media reports, if true, amount to the violation of the victim's right to life and dignity," NDTV reported.

According to the letters sent to the Director General of Prisons and the Chief Secretary of Delhi, the commission has requested a thorough report on the situation within four weeks. As per the statement, the report should include the victim's current health status, the actions taken against the at-fault police and inmates, as well as the procedures proposed to be made to prevent similar situations from happening again.

Notices Sent Previously To Improve Prison Milieu

The human rights body stated that while it has previously issued a number of guidelines, advisories, and recommendations to improve many aspects of prison administration, it appears that little has changed in the living conditions of the inmates at Tihar Jail, given the intermittent reports and complaints of incidents of various types of their human rights violations, including harassment, torture, and sexual abuse.

It added, "The state, being the custodian of the inmates in the jails, is responsible for their safety and security as they are also entitled to human rights, including the right to dignity guaranteed under the Constitution".

Also Read: Education Beyond Confines! Delhi HC Directs Authorities To Facilitate Course Completion Of Jail Inmates

