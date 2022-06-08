All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Connecting India! NHAI Creates New Guinness World Record By Laying 75-KM Highway In Under 5 Days

Image Credit: Twitter/nitin_gadkari

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Connecting India! NHAI Creates New Guinness World Record By Laying 75-KM Highway In Under 5 Days

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Writer: Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Remote Intern

My name is Shashwat Swaroop Garg, I'm 21 years old and I am from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. I am a media student at Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune. I am currently pursuing my specialization in Journalism. I am interested in playing videogames, reading and learning about new and interesting things and I work well in a team

See article by Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Maharashtra,  8 Jun 2022 7:31 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-06-08T13:03:02+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Private contractor Rajput Infracon constructed the section of the NH-53 highway, which made the new world record. Construction on the Amravati-Akola Highway began on June 4 at 6 am and was completed on June 7 in record time.​

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on June 7 made its way into the Guinness Book of World Records. The authority made a world record by constructing a 75-km continuous bituminous concrete in a single lane on NH-53 in less than five days.

The stretch of highway between Amravati and Akola in Maharashtra was completed in 105 hours and 33 minutes, thus setting a new world record time.

What Are The Authorities Saying

In a report by Times Now, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari shared the achievement in his tweet. He also shared a picture of the construction on the highway and shared the certificate by the Guinness World Record.

In his tweet, he said, "#ConnectingIndia with Prosperity! Celebrating the rich legacy of our nation with #AzadiKaAmrutMahotsav, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji @NHAI_Official successfully completed a Guinness World Record (@GWR)."

Setting A New World Record

Private contractor Rajput Infracon constructed the section of the highway, which made the new world record. Construction on the Amravati-Akola Highway began on June 4 at 6 am and was completed on June 7 in record time.

The NH-53 highway passes through a region of India that is rich in minerals. The highway is vital because it links major cities like Kolkata, Raipur, Nagpur, Akola, Dhule and Surat.

Around 800 employees and 700 workers were involved in the construction of the 75-km stretch of highway. This is not Rajput Infracon's first world record, as they previously made a world record by constructing a road between Satara and Sangli in 24 hours.

Previous World Record Holder

Before Rajput Infracon made the new world record, it was held by the Public Works Authority- ASHGHAL of Qatar on February 27, 2019. They constructed a road that was part of the Al-Khor Expressway, and the road took 10 days to be built.

Also Read: Road Accidents In India- Is It Getting Any Better?

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shashwat Swaroop Garg
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
NHAI 
Guinness World Record 
Highway 

Must Reads

Medical Breakthrough! Woman Gets First-Ever 3D Printed Ear Made From Her Own Tissue
Shocking! 29-Yr-Old Chennai Woman Ends Life After Losing Money In Online Gambling
Connecting India! NHAI Creates New Guinness World Record By Laying 75-KM Highway In Under 5 Days
Can BJP Leaders' Remark On Prophet Affect The Strong Ties Between India-Gulf Nations? All You Need To Know
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X