Connecting India! NHAI Creates New Guinness World Record By Laying 75-KM Highway In Under 5 Days

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on June 7 made its way into the Guinness Book of World Records. The authority made a world record by constructing a 75-km continuous bituminous concrete in a single lane on NH-53 in less than five days.

The stretch of highway between Amravati and Akola in Maharashtra was completed in 105 hours and 33 minutes, thus setting a new world record time.



What Are The Authorities Saying

In a report by Times Now, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari shared the achievement in his tweet. He also shared a picture of the construction on the highway and shared the certificate by the Guinness World Record.



In his tweet, he said, "#ConnectingIndia with Prosperity! Celebrating the rich legacy of our nation with #AzadiKaAmrutMahotsav, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji @NHAI_Official successfully completed a Guinness World Record (@GWR)."

Setting A New World Record

Private contractor Rajput Infracon constructed the section of the highway, which made the new world record. Construction on the Amravati-Akola Highway began on June 4 at 6 am and was completed on June 7 in record time.



The NH-53 highway passes through a region of India that is rich in minerals. The highway is vital because it links major cities like Kolkata, Raipur, Nagpur, Akola, Dhule and Surat.



Around 800 employees and 700 workers were involved in the construction of the 75-km stretch of highway. This is not Rajput Infracon's first world record, as they previously made a world record by constructing a road between Satara and Sangli in 24 hours.



Previous World Record Holder

Before Rajput Infracon made the new world record, it was held by the Public Works Authority- ASHGHAL of Qatar on February 27, 2019. They constructed a road that was part of the Al-Khor Expressway, and the road took 10 days to be built.

