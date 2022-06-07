All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Road Accidents In India- Is It Getting Any Better?

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Road Accidents In India- Is It Getting Any Better?

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Writer: Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Remote Intern

My name is Shashwat Swaroop Garg, I'm 21 years old and I am from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. I am a media student at Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune. I am currently pursuing my specialization in Journalism. I am interested in playing videogames, reading and learning about new and interesting things and I work well in a team

See article by Shashwat Swaroop Garg

India,  7 Jun 2022 7:57 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

With a population of 1.31 billion people and around 182 million vehicles in India, the country reported a traffic collision rate of 0.8 vehicles per 1000 in 2015. That year, India also had a fatality rate of 11.35 per 100,000 people.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In India, traffic accidents are a major cause of deaths, injuries and property damage every year. In 2016, a report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) stated that in 2015, there were 496,762 road, railway and railway crossing related accidents in India. India ranks first in the number of traffic-related deaths worldwide and accounts for almost 11 per cent of the accident-related deaths in the world.

Statistics Of The Accidents

In 2015, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu reported the highest total number of fatalities, and together they accounted for about 33 per cent of total Indian traffic fatalities, as per Wikipedia.

With a population of 1.31 billion people and around 182 million vehicles in India, the country reported a traffic collision rate of 0.8 vehicles per 1000 in 2015. That year, India also had a fatality rate of 11.35 per 100,000 people.

Since then, the number of accidents per year and the people affected has fluctuated. In 2019, there were 449,002 road accidents and 151,113 accident-related deaths in the country. This number is lower than the number of accidents and accident-related deaths in 2015.

Steps Taken To Improve Safety

In 2019, The Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill was passed by both the Houses of Parliament in August 2019 and has now become an Act. The much-needed amendments will improve road safety, facilitate citizens in their dealings with transport departments, strengthen rural transport, public transport and last-mile connectivity through automation, computerization and online services and provide an efficient, safe and corruption-free transport system in the country.

Also Read: Who Was Angelo Moriondo? Innovative And Visionary Who Invented Espresso Machine

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shashwat Swaroop Garg
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Accidents 
Traffic 
Collisions 
India 

Must Reads

Old Video From Mumbra, Thane Revived As Police Action After Kanpur Violence
Maharashtra: Over 60 People Fall Sick After Consuming Food At Marriage Function In Yavatmal
Heartwarming! Haryana Bus Conductor Offers Free Drinking Water To Passengers, Story Goes Viral
IIT Madras Launches Free 'Out Of The Box Thinking' Course, Encourages Innovative Thinking
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X