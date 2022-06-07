Road Accidents In India- Is It Getting Any Better?

In India, traffic accidents are a major cause of deaths, injuries and property damage every year. In 2016, a report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) stated that in 2015, there were 496,762 road, railway and railway crossing related accidents in India. India ranks first in the number of traffic-related deaths worldwide and accounts for almost 11 per cent of the accident-related deaths in the world.

Statistics Of The Accidents

In 2015, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu reported the highest total number of fatalities, and together they accounted for about 33 per cent of total Indian traffic fatalities, as per Wikipedia.

With a population of 1.31 billion people and around 182 million vehicles in India, the country reported a traffic collision rate of 0.8 vehicles per 1000 in 2015. That year, India also had a fatality rate of 11.35 per 100,000 people.



Since then, the number of accidents per year and the people affected has fluctuated. In 2019, there were 449,002 road accidents and 151,113 accident-related deaths in the country. This number is lower than the number of accidents and accident-related deaths in 2015.



Steps Taken To Improve Safety

In 2019, The Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill was passed by both the Houses of Parliament in August 2019 and has now become an Act. The much-needed amendments will improve road safety, facilitate citizens in their dealings with transport departments, strengthen rural transport, public transport and last-mile connectivity through automation, computerization and online services and provide an efficient, safe and corruption-free transport system in the country.

Also Read: Who Was Angelo Moriondo? Innovative And Visionary Who Invented Espresso Machine