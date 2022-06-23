Let's Go Green! EV Charging Stations To Be Setup By Jio-BP At Nexus Malls In 13 Indian Cities

Nexus Malls announced its joint venture with Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and BP, an oil industry company, on Wednesday (June 22). The subsidiary of Blackstone Group investment firm, Nexus Malls, is the retail arm of the Group. The partnered venture will involve fuel and mobility provisions for Electric Vehicles (EVs). Charging and battery swapping stations will be available at 17 malls in 13 major cities of India.



The first phase of this project includes setting up stations in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad by June 2022. The statement further mentioned that all the malls would have charging stations for two and four-wheelers that will remain open for 24 hours.

Boosting EV Growth In India

Scepticism about the adoption of EVs has been present in India since its roll-out, whether it's the lack of infrastructure of charging stations, cost of lithium-ion batteries or hesitancy to shift from the old. "To accelerate EV adoption, Nexus will encourage the company's customers to charge vehicles at their malls amongst other environmentally conscious initiatives," the joint statement read.

With Nexus mall ventures, the customers will have easy access to charging infrastructure, and it can encourage EV adoption in India, at least in tier-1 cities. As one of the largest mall owners in India, the impact of the availability of charging stations across cities will be a massive benefit for the EV market in the country, according to CNBC-TV18.

Featuring Easy Mobility And Accessibility

The statement said that the joint project would facilitate stakeholders' growth in the EV value chain. Jio-bp is also known for establishing the largest EV hubs in India, as cited in the Mint.

Customers can use the Jio-bp pulse mobile app to locate available charging stations and quickly charge their EVs.

The Reliance-BP Mobility Ltd. started its operations as the Jio-bp mobility brand with a station at Navde, Navi Mumbai, in 2021. Earlier this year, this joint venture opened its biggest EV charging hub in the capital city, Delhi.

