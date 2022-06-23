All section
Lets Go Green! EV Charging Stations To Be Setup By Jio-BP At Nexus Malls In 13 Indian Cities

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

The Logical Indian Crew

Let's Go Green! EV Charging Stations To Be Setup By Jio-BP At Nexus Malls In 13 Indian Cities

Anurag Mazumdar

Writer: Anurag Mazumdar

Anurag Mazumdar

Anurag Mazumdar

Digital Journalist

Anurag Mazumdar is journalist who is interested in covering news/stories that is important for the society to be aware of.

See article by Anurag Mazumdar

India,  23 Jun 2022 11:57 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

As one of the largest mall owners in India, Nexus Mall-Jio's partnership can accelerate the Electric Vehicle market in the country and quench apprehensions around the lack of infrastructure available.

Nexus Malls announced its joint venture with Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and BP, an oil industry company, on Wednesday (June 22). The subsidiary of Blackstone Group investment firm, Nexus Malls, is the retail arm of the Group. The partnered venture will involve fuel and mobility provisions for Electric Vehicles (EVs). Charging and battery swapping stations will be available at 17 malls in 13 major cities of India.

The first phase of this project includes setting up stations in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad by June 2022. The statement further mentioned that all the malls would have charging stations for two and four-wheelers that will remain open for 24 hours.

Boosting EV Growth In India

Scepticism about the adoption of EVs has been present in India since its roll-out, whether it's the lack of infrastructure of charging stations, cost of lithium-ion batteries or hesitancy to shift from the old. "To accelerate EV adoption, Nexus will encourage the company's customers to charge vehicles at their malls amongst other environmentally conscious initiatives," the joint statement read.

With Nexus mall ventures, the customers will have easy access to charging infrastructure, and it can encourage EV adoption in India, at least in tier-1 cities. As one of the largest mall owners in India, the impact of the availability of charging stations across cities will be a massive benefit for the EV market in the country, according to CNBC-TV18.

Featuring Easy Mobility And Accessibility

The statement said that the joint project would facilitate stakeholders' growth in the EV value chain. Jio-bp is also known for establishing the largest EV hubs in India, as cited in the Mint.

Customers can use the Jio-bp pulse mobile app to locate available charging stations and quickly charge their EVs.

The Reliance-BP Mobility Ltd. started its operations as the Jio-bp mobility brand with a station at Navde, Navi Mumbai, in 2021. Earlier this year, this joint venture opened its biggest EV charging hub in the capital city, Delhi.

Also Read: Go Green! This Bengaluru-Based Fintech Is Making Green Assets A Financial Product For Investors

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Anurag Mazumdar
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Electric Vehicles 
Nexus Malls 
Jio-bp 
Reliance 
Charging Stations 

