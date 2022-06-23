Go Green! This Bengaluru-Based Fintech Is Making Green Assets A Financial Product For Investors

Investment and return on investment have become a choice of millennials. While thinking about investment, the first, share market, mutual funds, systematic investment plan (SIP), life and term insurance are some choices which reflect in the cerebrum. Breaking the investment stereotype and promoting environmental benefits, PYSE is allowing retail investors to invest in green and clean projects like renewable energy plants, electric mobility, farming, and afforestation.



Headquartered in Bengaluru, the fintech company started to make 'sustainability' accessible to everyone. Its effort towards making green assets a lucrative financial product for the average retail investor is a step toward positive environmental and societal impact.

PYSE hosts more than 2000 millennial investors who use the platform as a tool to offset their carbon footprint while making fixed monthly returns. The company claims that investing in green and clean projects has become a lifestyle choice for going green without compromise.

Kaustubh Padakannaya, Co-Founder of PYSE, said, "When intelligent financial engineering powers green and clean assets, transitioning to something green is the most affordable choice corporates can make. It's especially true during an economic slowdown like the one we are experiencing today."

Sustainable Solutions Are Expensive?

The general misconception among people is that 'sustainable solutions are expensive.' It's a very myopic view of how the system works but is partially true at the same time. The sustainable solutions come with a high upfront price tag, but they work on a principle; make minimal use of expensive resources when they run and are thus operationally cheaper.

The company's primary purpose is to help people looking to adopt a sustainable lifestyle but don't do so due to the expensive entry barrier. PYSE has established sustainability as an investment and not an expense. The company claims that the onboard investors have offset more than 13 lakh KGs of CO2 on the platform in the last year while outperforming inflation through fixed monthly returns.

The company is currently harnessing over 4,000 retail investors and managing 40CR worth of commercial and industrial clean and renewable assets. PYSE also operates a solar power project in a village in Karnataka. The company claims a 9-10 per cent fixed return to the investors upon investing in green and clean projects. Investing in sustainable projects will contribute toward eliminating environmental concerns in the long term.

Also Read: Admirable! Rohtak's Shanan Dhaka Tops Among Women Candidates In NDA Entrance Exam