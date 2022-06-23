All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Go Green! This Bengaluru-Based Fintech Is Making Green Assets A Financial Product For Investors

Picture Credit: Kaustubh P, Pixabay

Responsible Business

Go Green! This Bengaluru-Based Fintech Is Making Green Assets A Financial Product For Investors

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh  (Digital Journalist) 

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Karnataka,  23 Jun 2022 11:25 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

PYSE started with the goal of making 'sustainability' accessible to everyone. It hosts over 2000 millennial investors who use the platform as a tool to offset their carbon footprint while making fixed monthly returns.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Investment and return on investment have become a choice of millennials. While thinking about investment, the first, share market, mutual funds, systematic investment plan (SIP), life and term insurance are some choices which reflect in the cerebrum. Breaking the investment stereotype and promoting environmental benefits, PYSE is allowing retail investors to invest in green and clean projects like renewable energy plants, electric mobility, farming, and afforestation.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, the fintech company started to make 'sustainability' accessible to everyone. Its effort towards making green assets a lucrative financial product for the average retail investor is a step toward positive environmental and societal impact.

PYSE hosts more than 2000 millennial investors who use the platform as a tool to offset their carbon footprint while making fixed monthly returns. The company claims that investing in green and clean projects has become a lifestyle choice for going green without compromise.

Kaustubh Padakannaya, Co-Founder of PYSE, said, "When intelligent financial engineering powers green and clean assets, transitioning to something green is the most affordable choice corporates can make. It's especially true during an economic slowdown like the one we are experiencing today."

Sustainable Solutions Are Expensive?

The general misconception among people is that 'sustainable solutions are expensive.' It's a very myopic view of how the system works but is partially true at the same time. The sustainable solutions come with a high upfront price tag, but they work on a principle; make minimal use of expensive resources when they run and are thus operationally cheaper.

The company's primary purpose is to help people looking to adopt a sustainable lifestyle but don't do so due to the expensive entry barrier. PYSE has established sustainability as an investment and not an expense. The company claims that the onboard investors have offset more than 13 lakh KGs of CO2 on the platform in the last year while outperforming inflation through fixed monthly returns.

The company is currently harnessing over 4,000 retail investors and managing 40CR worth of commercial and industrial clean and renewable assets. PYSE also operates a solar power project in a village in Karnataka. The company claims a 9-10 per cent fixed return to the investors upon investing in green and clean projects. Investing in sustainable projects will contribute toward eliminating environmental concerns in the long term.

Also Read: Admirable! Rohtak's Shanan Dhaka Tops Among Women Candidates In NDA Entrance Exam

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
PYSE 
Green Investment 
Green and Clean Project 
Renewable Energy 

Must Reads

Was Nupur Sharma Arrested As This Viral Video Shows? No, Viral Video Is From Rajasthan's Farmer's Protest
Did Azam Khan Call Lord Ram His Ideal After Spending 27 Months In Jail? No, Viral Video Is From 2017
Claim About Aaditya Thackerey Removing Ministerial Position From Twitter Bio Is False
Viral Claim About Former President Pratibha Patil Praising PM Modi Is False
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X