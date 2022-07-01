All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Company To Pay Salary, Full & Final Settlement Within 2 Days Of Resigning: All About Indias New Wage Code

Image Credit: Unsplash and Pixabay (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Company To Pay Salary, Full & Final Settlement Within 2 Days Of Resigning: All About India's New Wage Code

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  1 July 2022 6:06 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

According to the new laws, companies can also raise the working hours from 8-9 hours a day to 12 hours. However, they will then need to offer the employees three weekly offs as well.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

As per, the new wage code companies must pay out the full and final settlement of dues and wages within two days of an employee's last working day after their dismissal, resignation or removal from services or employment.

At present, the common practice obeyed by companies is to pay the complete settlement of dues and salary after 45 to 60 days from an individual's last working day, and in many cases, it even goes at late as 90 days.

Know All About India's New Wage Code!

According to India's latest reform, which the parliament has already passed, there are four labour codes: pay, occupational safety, social security, labour relations, health, and working conditions. The new wage code under the labour law states, "Where an employee has been - (i) removed or dismissed from service; or (ii) retrenched or has resigned from service, or became unemployed due to closure of the establishment, the wages payable to him shall be paid within two working days of his removal, dismissal, retrenchment or, as the case may be, his resignation."

The new four labour codes were put together by combining and reviewing the prior 29 Central labour laws, reported NDTV.

While the Centre aims to enforce these new laws by July 1, numerous states across the country are yet to ratify these new constraints, which is going to be a must before they can turn effective, as per the constitution, as labour is on the concurrent list. A handful of states are yet to establish the new laws needed by all four labour statutes.

As per the Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameshwar Teli's written reply to the Lok Sabha, just 23 states and union territories (UTs) have officially published the draft guidelines under the new Code on Wages.

Pros And Cons Of The New Announcement

If the new wage code is put into effect, businesses would be required to realign their entire payroll processes and operate around the procedures and timeliness for deriving the complete settlement of wages within two working days. However, the new code also permits individual states to set the full and final settlement time on the basis of what the state governments believe is reasonable.

The latest wage codes also lay down a string of other modifications, which will help in increased work hours, decreased in-hand salary for the employees and PF (Provident Fund) contributions. According to the new laws, companies can also raise the working hours from 8-9 hours a day to 12 hours. However, they will then need to offer the employees three weekly offs as well.

Furthermore, the working days during a week will also be brought down to four days; however, the total working hours in a week will no way be affected. This new wage code lets companies mandate total working hours of 48 per week. The take-home salary of employees will also change massively as the basic salary would at least be 50 per cent of the gross monthly payout under the new code.

This will help further improve the PF contributions made by employers and employees, and the take-home pay will see an effect on the employees in the private sector. Under the new labour laws, the retirement corpus and gratuity amount will increase.

Also Read: Crisis Ahead! Yamuna Water Level Lowest In 57 Years, Regular Supply To Be Hit In Delhi

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Wages 
Employment 
Workforce 

Must Reads

My Story: 'DJing Is Such A Gratifying Profession, I Would Happily Lose Sleep And Spend My Nights Preparing Sets For Gigs'
Two Workers Die Of Suffocation While Cleaning Septic Tank In Chennai, Case Registered Against Employer
4 Indian Metropolises Among Top 20 Sustainable Cities In Asia Pacific, Bengaluru In Gold Standard Category
Single-Use Plastic Ban Begins: How Prepared Are Industries And Local Vendors Across India?
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X