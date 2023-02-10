New Social Media Guidelines For UP Police Prohibit Them From Posting Photos Or Reels In Uniform Or Criticising Govt

According to the new social media policy that the Uttar Pradesh Police released on Thursday (February 9) for its three lakh police personnel, using social media during work hours and sharing clips or videos while wearing a police uniform now invites strict action.

The UP Police outlined the do's and don'ts for officers claiming that numerous instances of officers posting videos to social media during work hours have "tarnished" the force's reputation. The Uttar Pradesh Police first released its social media policy in 2017, which was later changed in 2018. However, it was five years before the most current revision was fully published.

What Do New Rules State?

"During duty hours, it is the job of every police personnel to devote all the time to assigned tasks and work. The use of personal social media (accounts) during duty hours definitely leads to a waste of valuable time. Hence, this is banned", the policy stated.

Making videos or reels or conducting a live broadcast on a personal social media account while conducting official duties will be prohibited too. Uploading any video or footage to social media while wearing the uniform is prohibited, even after duty, according to the new social media policy. Any live telecast or uploading videos of a police exercise at a police station, police lines, or office violates police drill confidentiality, which is forbidden to preserve secrecy. As the complainant's privacy is at risk, uploading a video conversation with the complainant has been banned.

According to the new regulations, the identity of the rape victim or juvenile offenders cannot be revealed on social media by personal or official accounts. It further stated that police officers must request authorization from their supervisors to conduct or participate in a webinar, any form of lecture, or classes.

Additionally, police officers will not upload images from official or personal social media accounts with anyone involved in illegal/unwanted/anti-social actions or who has a criminal past. The images or videos of the accused will only be posted after being blurred, including on posts about the commendable work of the police. And in some instances, if a police officer posts something online, it must be made clear that it is their personal opinion and has nothing to do with the police department.

'Cannot Criticise Government Or Its Policies'

The Police personnel is forbidden from commenting on the government, its policies, programs, political parties, political figures, political ideologies, and any politician through official or private social media accounts, as reported by The Indian Express.

Additionally, according to the updated policies, "police employees are not allowed to join or create a WhatsApp group or page that is against the police department or the government, or that is made in the name of caste, community, or regionalism".



However, according to the UP Government Employees Conduct Rules, UP Police Uniform Regulations, and other pertinent rules and circulars/instructions pertaining to conduct, "any police personnel is free to use and express themselves on social media" as an ordinary citizen.

Also Read: Karnataka Govt Selects 1,400 Model Schools To Raise Educational Standards