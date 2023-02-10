Karnataka Govt Selects 1,400 Model Schools To Raise Educational Standards

The Samagra Shikshana Karnataka (SSK) has designated approximately 1,400 Karnataka schools as model schools to implement quality interventions to enhance the overall standard of education in the schools, officials working with the school education department stated.

According to the officials, each hobli (cluster of adjacent villages) in the state has been assigned a model school. Schools will gain from initiatives like the National Education Policy (2020) implementation, additional teachers, early childhood care education introduction, and improved infrastructure within the constraints of available resources, among others.

Upgrading Infrastructure With Available Resources

Even though no special funding will be given to the model schools, SSK intends to use the resources already available in these 1,400 schools to raise standards of instruction. "Some schools in the state have less than 20 or 30 students with no teachers. By identifying model schools, such students can opt to seek admission to a better school,” said an education official.

The Second Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission's fourth and fifth reports were delivered to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai last week. According to the research, if the necessary space is available, the 6,307 Anganwadi centres that are now operating in rented premises and are within 300 metres of the closest government school building should be relocated to the school building for a smooth transition to education.

The report suggested merging 3,457 government lower primary schools (LPSs) and higher primary schools (HPSs) that were within 100 metres of one another in order to create 1,667 higher primary schools in order to lower the dropout rate. Additionally, it specified that 1,135 Composite/Cluster High Schools or Karnataka Public Schools may be formed from 2,460 LPSs, HPSs, and High Schools (HSs) that are within 100 metres of one another (KPS).

“To reduce the dropout rate, orders may be issued for doing away with the need for taking Transfer Certificate and admission three times for a child to progress from Class 1 to Class 12 for schools that are in KPS and Cluster schools,” the report said.

Concerns Of Opposition

As per a report by The Indian Express, critics and political groups previously voiced strong opposition to the idea of model schools. They cited fears that they would force the closure of government institutions.

Opposition parties and education experts have argued that the government should enhance funding for current schools that are in terrible shape rather than focusing on developing new schools and building model ones. Parents were particularly concerned about the accessibility and transportation issues that may arise due to model schools being recognised at the hobli level.

