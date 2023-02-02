Revolutionising Education! Delhi's School of Specialised Excellence To Have Top-Notch Amenities

Manish Sisodia, Delhi's deputy chief minister and minister of education, visited the Dr. B. R. Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence in Mehram Nagar on Tuesday and promised to transform it into the most modern institution with world-class facilities.

Sisodia stated that the AAP-led Delhi government is dedicated to giving children attending public schools world-class amenities."The students graduating from such a distinctive school will bring honors to India from all over the world," he added, The Indian Express reported.

Futuristic Amenities For School

The government school will have 55 classrooms, an auditorium with seating capacity of 750 people, an amphitheater with seating for 1,000 people, eight modern labs, squash courts, areas for both indoor and outdoor sporting events, and a semi-Olympic size swimming pool.

Moreover, to counter the unbearable heat of summer, a radiant cooling system will be installed to keep the temperature in the classrooms 8 to 10 degrees Celsius lower than the temperature outside.

According to Sisodia, the new structure was created with the kids' overall growth in mind. "This school building will be different from typical schools, and the surroundings will aid in the kids' education", he said. He added that the top objective is to give youngsters attending government schools in Delhi access to world-class educational resources.

Benchmark In Education System

The deputy CM emphasised how Delhi's public schools had changed since 2015, when the city's new administration was elected, and CM Arvind Kejriwal made the city's education system a top priority.

The education revolution in Delhi is currently being discussed on a global scale because of the chief minister, he claimed.

According to the Delhi Government Performance report, there is a leap of improvement in educational institutions in Delhi. Infrastructure Development: Complete renovation of the school's infrastructure. Introducing creative curriculums with more importance on a mindset emphasis—Happiness, EMC, and Deshbhakti. In November 2020, A World Class Astro-Turf Hockey Ground was inaugurated at Ashok Nagar, Delhi government School.

