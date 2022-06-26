From 4-Day Work Week To Reduced Take-Home Salary, Here's What New Labour Laws Have In-Store

The government of India has released a set of four new labour laws which will have a significant impact on the salary of a worker and work weeks. Employees may be seeing an increase in work hours, considerable changes in Provident Fund (PF) contributions, four-day work weeks and a decrease in the take-home salary after these laws are enacted.

The laws are said to be implemented from July 1 onwards. At least 23 states and Union Territories have already published the draft rules under the Law on Wages.

4-Day Work Week With 12 Hours Daily Shift

As per a report by DNA, under the new labour laws, employers can allow their employees to work for four days a week instead of the traditional five-day work week. But employees who opt for a four-day work week will see a significant increase in work as they will now be working 12 hours daily.

The new wage law has made a 48-hour work week mandatory, which will lead to a steep increase in the work hours, and employees will not get any reduced working hours. If an employee wants to opt for a four-day work week, they will have to increase their current eight or nine-hour shift to a 12-hour shift. This law applies to every industry but may change according to state laws and guidelines.

Increase In PF Contribution

An employee's contribution towards PF will also be affected by these new laws and is set to increase. An employee's basic salary will now be at least 50 per cent of their gross monthly salary, leading to an increase in PF contribution made by employees and employers.

It will also affect the retirement corpus, and the gratuity amount will also increase. But with an increase in PF contribution, the employee's take-home salary is bound to take a hit.

After implementing the new laws, the number of times an employee can take leave has not changed, but now an employee can take a break after every 20 work days instead of the original 45 work days. Employees are also eligible to apply to leave the company after 180 days of joining instead of the initial 240 days.

