All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Google Pays Special Tribute To Holocaust Victim Anne Frank With Animated Diary Doodles- Heres Why!

Image Credit: Google, Wikimedia and Wikipedia 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Google Pays Special Tribute To Holocaust Victim Anne Frank With Animated Diary Doodles- Here's Why!

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Others/World,  25 Jun 2022 4:16 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The doodles were made by Google Doodle art director Thoka Maer as the German illustrator cited Jewish German-Dutch diarist Anne Frank's sense of commitment to preserving the memory of the holocaust as a significant factor in the illustration process.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Google honoured Jewish German-Dutch diarist Anne Frank on Saturday (June 25) in their own unique way. Anne Frank's diary, which she wrote between the age of 13 and 15, got officially published 75 years ago on this very day. In her diary, Anne had described the entire holocaust that she managed to survive and all the war events - as one of the most impactful and most-read narratives to date.

Google Pays Tribute To Anne Frank

The Google search engine is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the publication of Anne Frank's diary -- "The Diary of a Young Girl" -- with an animated slideshow. Google's Doodle about Anne defines what she and the members of her family witnessed during the Nazi oppression. The place of her hiding was located in her father's office building.

The doodles were made by Google Doodle art director Thoka Maer as the German illustrator cited her sense of commitment to preserving the memory of the holocaust as a significant factor in the illustration process.

All You Need To Know About Anne Frank!

Born in Germany's Frankfurt on June 12 1929, Anne Frank and her family were soon forced to move to Amsterdam in the Netherlands to escape the prejudice and violence faced by millions of minorities at the hands of the rising Nazi Party.

In 1942, Anne and her family members, along with her four other Jewish friends, were forced to hide in a secret annexe in their father's office building in an attempt to avoid persecution.

Anne's "The Diary of a Young Girl" reportedly sold over 30 million copies across the world since it was first published on June 25 1947, as per a report in NDTV and has also been translated into 67 different languages as well.

One of the most well-known quotes from her diary still remains: "Although I'm only fourteen, I know quite well what I want, I know who is right and who is wrong. I have my opinions, my own ideas and principles, and although it may sound pretty mad from an adolescent, I feel more of a person than a child, I feel quite independent of anyone."

In the August of 1944, the Frank family got captured by the Nazi Secret Service, and after their arrests, Anne and her elder sister Margot Frank were brought to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp by Nazi forces in Germany, where they died a few months later.

Also Read: Couples Opting For Surrogacy Will Need To Buy 36 Months Health Insurance For Surrogate Moms, Announces Govt

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Holocaust Remembrance Day 
Nazis 
Germany 

Must Reads

My Story: 'Once Vitiligo Was A Nightmare For Me, Now It's My Face Of Confidence'
NASSCOM Claims AI Adoption Could Add $500 Billion To India's GDP By 2025
Shocking! 7 Foetuses Stuffed In Bottle, 2 Uteri Found Floating In Karnataka's Belagavi, Probe Underway
In A First, 4 Coral Species Recorded In Indian Waters Near Andaman & Nicobar Islands: Report
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X