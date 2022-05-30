'Too Late Now': Netizens React After UIDAI Withdraws Notification Asking People To Not Share Photocopy Of Aadhaar

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) withdrew its Press Release issued on May 27, through which it had instructed the citizens to not give the photocopy of their Aadhaar cards to anyone.

The body has now issued clarification regarding it, stating that the press release has been withdrawn amid the possibility of misinterpretation.

Aadhar Card Controversy, Again!

It may also be noted that the press release from May 27, issued by the Bengaluru office, had appeared in the media on May 29, which had created quite a storm on social media amongst netizens.

The UIDAI had earlier said in its official release: "Do not stare photocopy of your Aadhaar with any organisations because it can be misused". As an alternative, citizens were instructed by the body to use a masked Aadhaar number which only displays the last four digits of their Aadhaar number. People can download such Aadhaar cards with masked Aadhaar numbers from the official UIDAI website.

The Central Government clarifies that "unlicensed private entities like hotels or film halls are not permitted to collect or keep copies of #Aadhar card. It is an offence under the Aadhar Act, 2016." #Aadhaar pic.twitter.com/AUbucFRGaP — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) May 29, 2022

Furthermore, the release had also urged citizens to avoid using internet cafés or kiosks to download their e-Aadhaar. "Only those organisations that have obtained a User License from the UIDAI can use Aadhaar for establishing the identity of a person. Unlicensed private entities like hotels or film halls are not permitted to collect or keep copies of Aadhaar cards. It is an offence under the Aadhaar Act 2016. If a private entity demands to see the Aadhaar card or seeks a photocopy of the Aadhaar card, please verify that they have a valid User License from the UIDAI," the notice said.



This press release attracted loads of shocks and ridicule amongst netizens, as Aadhaar was made mandatory or an accepted identity document in various services. Most individuals have already submitted copies of their Aadhaar cards to numerous different private and government organisations as well.

As the release had sparked loads of confusion, the authority made the decision to withdraw it completely. The new notification released by PIB reads: "This is in pursuant of the Press Release dated 27 May 2022 by the Bengaluru Regional Office, UIDAI. It is learnt that it was issued by them in the context of an attempt to misuse a photoshopped Aadhaar card. However, in view of the possibility of the misinterpretation of the Press Release, the same stands withdrawn with immediate effect."

#Aadhaar holders are advised to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their Aadhaar numbers.

In view of possibility of misinterpretation the press release issued earlier stands withdrawn with immediate effect.https://t.co/ChmbVs8EjJ@GoI_MeitY @PIB_India — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) May 29, 2022

Netizen's Reactions To The Announcement

Social media went into an absolute frenzy soon after UIDAI's release went live, with numerous people expressing their concerns and confusion regarding the whole thing.

Tooo late Government of India ...



For almost everything you have used our #Aadhaar and today you say it can be MISUSED

" Sarkar chalaa rahe ho ya Circus " ? pic.twitter.com/EM31huijlq — krishanKTRS (@krishanKTRS) May 29, 2022

Every tom-dick-n-harry asked for #Aadhaar card photocopy including many govt orgs. And then issuing caution on sharing photocopies!! What's more? Withdrawing it to issue 'normal prudence' statement! If this is not Tughlaq durbar what else is? — A. Sundararajan (@sundararajan_a) May 30, 2022

WTF! After making #Aadhaar mandatory for virtually every single service now they are saying "Do not share photocopy of your Aadhaar with any organizations because it can be misused."😠 @NandanNilekani you gotta answer a lot of questions! pic.twitter.com/pOT8prAKME — ^ (@iSamirRoy) May 29, 2022

