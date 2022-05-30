All section
Too Late Now: Netizens React After UIDAI Withdraws Notification Asking People To Not Share Photocopy Of Aadhaar

Image Credit: Hindustan Times and Pixabay (Representational)

Trending
'Too Late Now': Netizens React After UIDAI Withdraws Notification Asking People To Not Share Photocopy Of Aadhaar

India,  30 May 2022 7:44 AM GMT

Withdrawing the notice to not share the photocopy of the Aadhaar card with anyone, UIDAI stated that Aadhaar cardholders are only tipped to exercise normal prudence in sharing and using their UIDAI Aadhaar numbers.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) withdrew its Press Release issued on May 27, through which it had instructed the citizens to not give the photocopy of their Aadhaar cards to anyone.

The body has now issued clarification regarding it, stating that the press release has been withdrawn amid the possibility of misinterpretation.

Aadhar Card Controversy, Again!

It may also be noted that the press release from May 27, issued by the Bengaluru office, had appeared in the media on May 29, which had created quite a storm on social media amongst netizens.

The UIDAI had earlier said in its official release: "Do not stare photocopy of your Aadhaar with any organisations because it can be misused". As an alternative, citizens were instructed by the body to use a masked Aadhaar number which only displays the last four digits of their Aadhaar number. People can download such Aadhaar cards with masked Aadhaar numbers from the official UIDAI website.

Furthermore, the release had also urged citizens to avoid using internet cafés or kiosks to download their e-Aadhaar. "Only those organisations that have obtained a User License from the UIDAI can use Aadhaar for establishing the identity of a person. Unlicensed private entities like hotels or film halls are not permitted to collect or keep copies of Aadhaar cards. It is an offence under the Aadhaar Act 2016. If a private entity demands to see the Aadhaar card or seeks a photocopy of the Aadhaar card, please verify that they have a valid User License from the UIDAI," the notice said.

This press release attracted loads of shocks and ridicule amongst netizens, as Aadhaar was made mandatory or an accepted identity document in various services. Most individuals have already submitted copies of their Aadhaar cards to numerous different private and government organisations as well.

As the release had sparked loads of confusion, the authority made the decision to withdraw it completely. The new notification released by PIB reads: "This is in pursuant of the Press Release dated 27 May 2022 by the Bengaluru Regional Office, UIDAI. It is learnt that it was issued by them in the context of an attempt to misuse a photoshopped Aadhaar card. However, in view of the possibility of the misinterpretation of the Press Release, the same stands withdrawn with immediate effect."

Netizen's Reactions To The Announcement

Social media went into an absolute frenzy soon after UIDAI's release went live, with numerous people expressing their concerns and confusion regarding the whole thing.

Also Read: Ladakh: 7 Indian Amy Soldiers Killed After Vehicle Carrying 26 Personnel Falls Into Shyok River

