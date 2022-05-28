Ladakh: 7 Indian Amy Soldiers Killed After Vehicle Carrying 26 Personnel Falls Into Shyok River

At least seven Army soldiers lost their lives, and 19 others got injured, some being in serious condition after their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into the Shyok river on May 27 in Ladakh. The accident took place in the Turtuk sector during the morning, with the vehicle dropping from a height of around 50-60 feet, officials revealed.

What Actually Happened

The soldiers were initially rushed to a field hospital at Partapur, with the Army also dispatching surgical teams from Leh as well. However, soon after, numerous of them were declared dead.

During the evening, the Indin Air Force (IAF) moved the group of injured soldiers to the Army Command Hospital at Chandimandir in Haryana's Panchkula district, an Army release was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

"Seven individuals have been declared fatal so far. There are grievous injuries to others as well," it stated.

The statement also added that the 26-soldier team was on its way from a transit camp in Partapur to a forward destination in the Hanif sub-sector at approximately 9 am on May 27. Approximately 25 km from Thoise, a major military base in Nubra Valley, the vehicle had skidded off the road and ended up falling into the Shyok River, which resulted "in injuries to all occupants".

PM Modi & Other National Leaders' Reaction

Reacting to the mishap, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said: "Anguished by the bus accident in Ladakh in which we have lost our brave army personnel. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being given to the affected."

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also revealed that he had spoken to the Army chief regarding the incident. He tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives of our brave Indian Army personnel due to a Bus tragedy in Ladakh. We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation. My condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured."

In another tweet, he said, "Spoke to the Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, who apprised me of the situation and steps taken by the Army to save the lives of the injured soldiers. The Army is providing all possible assistance to the injured personnel."

Meanwhile, President Ramnath Kovind also expressed his thoughts on the unfortunate incident and said that he is saddened to know that the road accident in Ladakh has claimed the lives of so many brave soldiers. "I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he concluded.

