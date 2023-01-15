All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Nepal Tragedy: Passenger Plane With 72 Onboard, Including 5 Indians; Crashed Seconds Before Landing

Image Credit: Twitter/ Ananya Bhattacharya 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Nepal Tragedy: Passenger Plane With 72 Onboard, Including 5 Indians; Crashed Seconds Before Landing

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Others/World,  15 Jan 2023 10:09 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

In a shocking incident, a plane carrying 68 passengers and four crew members from Kathmandu to Pokhara crashed 10 seconds before landing. As per reports, as many as 14 international passengers were on board, including 5 Indians, when the mishap occurred.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A passenger plane in Nepal met with a tragedy on Sunday (January 15) near Pokhara airport. The plane, ATR-72, which was carrying 72 passengers from Kathmandu to Pokhara, crashed 10 seconds prior to landing. It left the Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am and faced technical glitches while making a safe landing.

Reportedly, the death toll has mounted to 40 after the p crashed in a forested area located on the banks of the Seti Gandaki river. According to officials, the aircraft had 14 international visitors- five Indians, four from Russia, one Irish national, one Argentinian, and two Koreans. Among 72 passengers, four were cabin crew, and three were infants.

Soon after the incident, the government called an emergency official meeting. The sources from the Nepal aviation authority claim that the ATR 72 plane belonged to Yeti Airlines, which primarily uses old planes for transporting passengers. The turboprop plane with a maximum 500 kmph speed is generally used to fly at low altitudes, especially in Nepal's geographic conditions.

Nepal's PM Reaches Airport

After the tragedy, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane reached the Tribhuvan airport to understand the situation and cause behind the air accident. Nepal aviation authority has claimed that crash occurred due to a technical glitch. The plane pilot took permission from the Air Control Room for landing, and a nod was given immediately. But seconds before the pilot tried to land the plane, the tragedy took place.

Soon after the mishap, the PM took to Twitter and wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the sad and tragic accident of Yeti Airlines ANC ATR 72, which was flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara with passengers. I sincerely appeal to the security personnel, all agencies of the Nepal government and the general public to start an effective rescue."

Why Is It Risky To Fly In Nepal?

The recent plane crash in Nepal is the deadliest in the last five years, since 2018 when a turboprop flight from Dhaka crashed while trying to make a safe landing in Kathmandu. According to Nepal Aviation officials, the incident resulted in the death of 51 people.

Last year in May, a plane carrying 22 passengers from Pokhara to Jomson crashed near the Mustang district of Nepal. The 9N-AET aircraft operated by Tara Air met a tragic accident due to extreme geographic conditions.

Air crashes in Nepal are common due to the country's mountainous terrain and the dearth of investment in new planes. Financial Express reported that most airstrips are installed in mountainous areas, which often take sudden turns. The European Union has also blacklisted Nepal airlines for the same reasons. The people of Nepal have also advised the government to revamp the country's aviation sector for the safety of passengers.

Also Read: Cracks In Houses Seen At Uttarakhand's Selang & Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh; Could There Be More Joshimath?

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Nepal Tragedy 
Nepal Plane Crash 
Nepal Crash 
Pokhara Plane Crash 

Must Reads

Parenting Made Easy! Meet Naiyya Saggi, Whose Billion-Dollar Community-Based Approach Connects Parents With Right Healthcare Solutions
Supreme Court Criticizes TV Channels For 'Sensationalising' News, Says India Needs Free & Balanced Press
Old Video Of People Fighting Over Sack Of Wheat Passed Off As Recent Food Crisis In Pakistan
Nepal Tragedy: Passenger Plane With 72 Onboard, Including 5 Indians; Crashed Seconds Before Landing
Similar Posts
Parenting Made Easy! Meet Naiyya Saggi, Whose Billion-Dollar Community-Based Approach Connects Parents With Right Healthcare Solutions
Trending

Parenting Made Easy! Meet Naiyya Saggi, Whose Billion-Dollar Community-Based Approach Connects...

The Logical Indian Crew
Supreme Court Criticizes TV Channels For Sensationalising News, Says India Needs Free & Balanced Press
Trending

Supreme Court Criticizes TV Channels For 'Sensationalising' News, Says India Needs Free & Balanced...

The Logical Indian Crew
Artist Uses Artificial Intelligence To Create Visuals, Predict Delhis Battle With Pollution In Future; Netizens Shocked
Trending

Artist Uses Artificial Intelligence To Create Visuals, Predict Delhi's Battle With Pollution In...

The Logical Indian Crew
Honouring Bravery! 13-Year-Old To Receive National Bravery Award For Saving Brother From Being Electrocuted
Trending

Honouring Bravery! 13-Year-Old To Receive National Bravery Award For Saving Brother From Being...

The Logical Indian Crew
Cracks In Houses Seen At Uttarakhands Selang & Uttar Pradeshs Aligarh; Could There Be More Joshimath?
Trending

Cracks In Houses Seen At Uttarakhand's Selang & Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh; Could There Be More...

Ronit Kumar Singh

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X