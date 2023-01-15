Cracks In Houses Seen At Uttarakhand's Selang & Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh; Could There Be More Joshimath?

The ground reality of Joshimath is the cracks in houses, breaking grounds, and shattering faith. The people in valleys who worked hard for their entire life to build a small house are witnessing their dreams sinking, and there seems to be no visible cure for the affected people at the moment. The people of the sinking city know that the disaster is incurable.

Food items, shelter, and a blanket to survive in the chilly winter storms are all they are looking for in times of uncertainty. The state and the central government have now gone under the alert mode, as it's better late than never. An interim relief of ₹ 1.5 lakhs per family has been announced.

Joshimath is in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, where ice winds are sweeping the region. According to government reports, as many as 223 families have been evacuated and taken to temporary relief centres as part of the government's effort to save the people of the sinking city.

In the past decades, the mountains on which Joshimath rests have become eroded and weak due to haphazard development and human interference. Many people have claimed that the government's construction works, development projects, and initiatives to build valley infrastructure have disturbed the ecological balance of the valleys. Similar situations have been seen in different parts of the country.

Could There Be More Joshimath?

According to claims made by locals of Selang village in Uttarakhand, similar cracks as in Joshimath in houses are being spotted. The locals have been complaining about the same for the past few months. The Selang village is located on Badrinath National Highway (NH-58), just five kilometres from Joshimath.

The locals have alleged that the ongoing Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project work carried out by the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Ltd. is responsible for the cracks in their houses and roads. Their fear has deepened after seeing the crisis in their neighbourhood- Joshimath. The locals have seen protests, rallies, and public gatherings as they want the government to take immediate action and not wait for Selang to become another Joshimath.

Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh Affected

In Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, too, Joshimath-like cracks were spotted, which has triggered panic among the residents. According to reports, houses in Kanwariganj of Aligarh in UP have seen cracks. A local resident, while talking with The Logical Indian, claimed that despite their complaints, the corporation is not taking action.

The crisis is uncertain, and people know nothing is in their hands. But people can avoid haphazard development and interference with nature and the environment to avoid such trouble in the future.

