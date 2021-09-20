All section
Negligence Leading To Road Accidents Claimed Over 1 Lakh Lives In 2020: Report

The Logical Indian Crew

Negligence Leading To Road Accidents Claimed Over 1 Lakh Lives In 2020: Report

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

India,  20 Sep 2021 8:24 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The number is lesser than the one recorded in 2019 (1.36 lakh), but only by a lower margin. This is despite the fact that India was under a complete lockdown for over two months to control the spread of COVID.

Nearly 1.20 lakh people lost their lives in 2020 in road accidents caused by sheer negligence. This accounts for 328 people dying daily on average, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) revealed in its annual 'Crime India' report for 2020. This is despite the fact that India was under a total lockdown from March to May last year to control the spread of COVID.

Though the number is lesser than the one recorded in 2019 (1.36 lakh), it is only by a lower margin, NDTV reported. India recorded 41,196 cases of hit and run in 2020, accounting for 112 cases daily. The number is less than the previous year, but with a low margin (47,504). Around 1.35 lakh such cases have been recorded since 2018.

Cases of causing 'hurt' due to negligent driving stood at 1.30 lakh, while 'grievous hurt' cases were 85,920. Meanwhile, 52 cases of deaths due to negligence related to rail accidents were recorded across the country in 2020. There 55 such cases in 2019 and 35 in 2018.

Deaths due to medical negligence were 133, more than what was reported in the previous years. Civic bodies' negligence led to 51 deaths, fewer than in 2019 (147). Deaths due to other negligence stood at 6,367, up from 7,912 in 2019.

'Decline In Robbery, Theft'

The report stated that since the country remained under complete lockdown from March 25, 2020, till May 31, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, movement in public space was "very limited". "The cases registered under crimes against women, children and senior citizens, burglary, theft, robbery and dacoity have therefore declined, whereas COVID-related enforcement has resulted in increase of cases registered under 'disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant [Section 188 IPC]', under 'Other IPC Crimes' and under 'Other State Local Acts'," it noted.

Also Read: "A Matter Of Dignity": In Madhya Pradesh, Midday Meals Will Now Be Served On Dining Tables

Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
