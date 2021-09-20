Nearly 1.20 lakh people lost their lives in 2020 in road accidents caused by sheer negligence. This accounts for 328 people dying daily on average, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) revealed in its annual 'Crime India' report for 2020. This is despite the fact that India was under a total lockdown from March to May last year to control the spread of COVID.

Though the number is lesser than the one recorded in 2019 (1.36 lakh), it is only by a lower margin, NDTV reported. India recorded 41,196 cases of hit and run in 2020, accounting for 112 cases daily. The number is less than the previous year, but with a low margin (47,504). Around 1.35 lakh such cases have been recorded since 2018.

Cases of causing 'hurt' due to negligent driving stood at 1.30 lakh, while 'grievous hurt' cases were 85,920. Meanwhile, 52 cases of deaths due to negligence related to rail accidents were recorded across the country in 2020. There 55 such cases in 2019 and 35 in 2018.

Deaths due to medical negligence were 133, more than what was reported in the previous years. Civic bodies' negligence led to 51 deaths, fewer than in 2019 (147). Deaths due to other negligence stood at 6,367, up from 7,912 in 2019.

'Decline In Robbery, Theft'

The report stated that since the country remained under complete lockdown from March 25, 2020, till May 31, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, movement in public space was "very limited". "The cases registered under crimes against women, children and senior citizens, burglary, theft, robbery and dacoity have therefore declined, whereas COVID-related enforcement has resulted in increase of cases registered under 'disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant [Section 188 IPC]', under 'Other IPC Crimes' and under 'Other State Local Acts'," it noted.

