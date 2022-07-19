Kerala Shocker! NEET Girl Aspirants Allegedly Forced To Remove Undergarments To Take Exam, Probe Ordered

In a shocking incident, nearly 100 female students were asked to remove their undergarments before taking the medical entrance exam, National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2022, in Kerala's Kollam district on Sunday July 17.

Kerala Police has now registered a case in connection with the alleged incident, and the state education minister R Bindu has said she will take up the matter with the National Testing Agency (NTA).



The incident occurred when students were asked to remove innerwear at the metal detection stage during the frisking process before entering the exam hall.



According to the dress code, students cannot wear metallic objects or accessories while entering the exam center. This is said to be an anti-cheating measure. While the advisory talks about belts, it does not mention undergarments like bras which can include underwiring.



Students complained that they had to face mental trauma right before attempting the high-stake exam, News18 reported.



The undergarments were found dumped together in cartons after the examination on Sunday, according to the students.

Case Registered

A case has been registered under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (uttering any word or making gestures intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after recording the statement of a girl student. Police said an investigation is underway and the friskers who were allegedly involved in the act would be arrested soon, NDTV reported.



The issue came to the limelight on July 18 when the father of a 17-year-old girl alleged that his daughter, who appeared for her first-ever NEET exam, was yet to come out of the traumatic experience wherein she had to sit for 3-hour-long exam without a bra.

Various Organisations Condemn Incident

Condemning the incident, various youth organisations had held protests seeking stern action against those involved.



The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has also ordered an investigation into the incident and has directed the Kollam Rural Superintendent of Police to file a report within 15 days.



According to NTA data, a total of 18,72,329 candidates had registered for the country's most extensive entrance exam, of which 10.64 lakh were females. The test was conducted at 3,570 centres in 497 cities, including 14 cities outside India.

