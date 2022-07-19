All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Kerala Shocker! NEET Girl Aspirants Allegedly Forced To Remove Undergarments To Take Exam, Probe Ordered

Image Credits: Zee News, Hindustan Times

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Kerala Shocker! NEET Girl Aspirants Allegedly Forced To Remove Undergarments To Take Exam, Probe Ordered

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Kerala,  19 July 2022 7:39 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

The issue came to the limelight when the father of a 17-year-old girl alleged that his daughter, who appeared for her first-ever NEET exam, was yet to come out of the traumatic experience wherein she had to sit for a 3-hour-long exam without a bra.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a shocking incident, nearly 100 female students were asked to remove their undergarments before taking the medical entrance exam, National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2022, in Kerala's Kollam district on Sunday July 17.

Kerala Police has now registered a case in connection with the alleged incident, and the state education minister R Bindu has said she will take up the matter with the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The incident occurred when students were asked to remove innerwear at the metal detection stage during the frisking process before entering the exam hall.

According to the dress code, students cannot wear metallic objects or accessories while entering the exam center. This is said to be an anti-cheating measure. While the advisory talks about belts, it does not mention undergarments like bras which can include underwiring.

Students complained that they had to face mental trauma right before attempting the high-stake exam, News18 reported.

The undergarments were found dumped together in cartons after the examination on Sunday, according to the students.

Case Registered

A case has been registered under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (uttering any word or making gestures intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after recording the statement of a girl student. Police said an investigation is underway and the friskers who were allegedly involved in the act would be arrested soon, NDTV reported.

The issue came to the limelight on July 18 when the father of a 17-year-old girl alleged that his daughter, who appeared for her first-ever NEET exam, was yet to come out of the traumatic experience wherein she had to sit for 3-hour-long exam without a bra.

Various Organisations Condemn Incident

Condemning the incident, various youth organisations had held protests seeking stern action against those involved.

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has also ordered an investigation into the incident and has directed the Kollam Rural Superintendent of Police to file a report within 15 days.

According to NTA data, a total of 18,72,329 candidates had registered for the country's most extensive entrance exam, of which 10.64 lakh were females. The test was conducted at 3,570 centres in 497 cities, including 14 cities outside India.

Also Read: Karnataka's Belgavi Set To Receive 82 'Pashu Sanjeevini' Ambulances

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Kerala NEET 
NEET Girl Aspirants 
Kerala Row 
Kerala Police 

Must Reads

Dream Village: A Refuge For India's Former Sex Workers
SC Directs States, UTs To Pay Compensation To Family Of COVID-19 Victims Without Wasting Any Time
After 8 Months Of Revoking Farm Laws, Govt Forms Committee To Strengthen Minimum Support Price System
Afghanistan: Taliban Tell Women Employees To Send Their Male Relatives To Work As Replacement, Reveals Report
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X