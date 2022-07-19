All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Karnatakas Belgavi Set To Receive 82 Pashu Sanjeevini Ambulances

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Karnataka's Belgavi Set To Receive 82 'Pashu Sanjeevini' Ambulances

Simran Jeet

Writer: Simran Jeet

Simran Jeet

Simran Jeet

Remote Intern

She is a a dedicated and an optimistic person who believes in learning from experience.

See article by Simran Jeet

Karnataka,  19 July 2022 6:08 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

After the success of 15 Pashu Sanjeevani ambulances, 82 ambulances will be launched in Belagavi to provide good health services to animals, especially cattle, thus benefiting farmers.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan, on July 17, announced that 82 Pashu Sanjeevini (mobile veterinary vehicles) ambulances would be inaugurated in the Belagavi districts on July 19 in the presence of district-in-charge minister Govinda Kharajola and other senior ministers.

During his address, the Minister said that the animal husbandry department launched 15 Pashu Sanjeevini ambulances with state government funds in Kalyana Karnataka when BS Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister of the state.

Well Equipped Ambulances

We are very much interested in extending this initiative to provide proper health services to animals such as cows, ox, buffalos, including other animals as well," said Chauhan.

Out of the 275 Pashu Sanjeevani ambulances, 70 ambulances have been launched in the Bangalore division to benefit the farmers and cattle. Pashu Sanjeevini Yojana is implemented through well-equipped surgical vehicles for the preservation, care and health care of cattle to facilitate the farmers and cattle caregivers.

According to The Print, a separate call centre has been set up for the monitoring system of mobile veterinary vehicles. As soon as a call is received from the farmer on 8277100200 or 1962, treatment is provided at the doorstep.The Minister said each treatment vehicle would be staffed by a veterinary surgeon, veterinary assistant and driver.

The state government dedicated 15 veterinary medical vehicles in the name of Pashu Sanjeevini, which work for the health care of cows, ox, pigs, and buffalos. Appreciating the Pashu Sanjeevini program, the central government has provided 275 mobile veterinary vehicles to the state, which is the first in the country, Chauhan said.

As part of this, 70 ambulances of the Bangalore division were inaugurated on May 7.He has explained that he has always been involved in the conservation of animals by rearing and nurturing them by protecting the cattle being fed to illegal slaughterhouses by operating district government cowsheds in Chikmagalur, Vijayapur, Kolar and Tumkur districts.

Also Read: Presidential Elections 2022: Polling Begins To Elect India's 15th President As MLAs & MPs Cast Votes

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Simran Jeet
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Select A Tag 
Veterinary 
Ambulance 
Karnataka 

Must Reads

Dream Village: A Refuge For India's Former Sex Workers
SC Directs States, UTs To Pay Compensation To Family Of COVID-19 Victims Without Wasting Any Time
After 8 Months Of Revoking Farm Laws, Govt Forms Committee To Strengthen Minimum Support Price System
Afghanistan: Taliban Tell Women Employees To Send Their Male Relatives To Work As Replacement, Reveals Report
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X