Karnataka's Belgavi Set To Receive 82 'Pashu Sanjeevini' Ambulances

Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan, on July 17, announced that 82 Pashu Sanjeevini (mobile veterinary vehicles) ambulances would be inaugurated in the Belagavi districts on July 19 in the presence of district-in-charge minister Govinda Kharajola and other senior ministers.

During his address, the Minister said that the animal husbandry department launched 15 Pashu Sanjeevini ambulances with state government funds in Kalyana Karnataka when BS Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister of the state.

Well Equipped Ambulances

We are very much interested in extending this initiative to provide proper health services to animals such as cows, ox, buffalos, including other animals as well," said Chauhan.

Out of the 275 Pashu Sanjeevani ambulances, 70 ambulances have been launched in the Bangalore division to benefit the farmers and cattle. Pashu Sanjeevini Yojana is implemented through well-equipped surgical vehicles for the preservation, care and health care of cattle to facilitate the farmers and cattle caregivers.

According to The Print, a separate call centre has been set up for the monitoring system of mobile veterinary vehicles. As soon as a call is received from the farmer on 8277100200 or 1962, treatment is provided at the doorstep.The Minister said each treatment vehicle would be staffed by a veterinary surgeon, veterinary assistant and driver.

The state government dedicated 15 veterinary medical vehicles in the name of Pashu Sanjeevini, which work for the health care of cows, ox, pigs, and buffalos. Appreciating the Pashu Sanjeevini program, the central government has provided 275 mobile veterinary vehicles to the state, which is the first in the country, Chauhan said.

As part of this, 70 ambulances of the Bangalore division were inaugurated on May 7.He has explained that he has always been involved in the conservation of animals by rearing and nurturing them by protecting the cattle being fed to illegal slaughterhouses by operating district government cowsheds in Chikmagalur, Vijayapur, Kolar and Tumkur districts.

Also Read: Presidential Elections 2022: Polling Begins To Elect India's 15th President As MLAs & MPs Cast Votes