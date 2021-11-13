YouTube Becomes Boon For NEET Aspirant Who Couldn't Afford Coaching

Delhi's Ritika has become an inspiration for students who aspire to pursue careers in the medical field and cannot afford the coaching facilities.

The young girl cleared the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 without any private coaching or classes. A student of Sarvodya Kanya Vidyalaya, Molarband, Ritika aced the test through self-study and consulting social media platform YouTube.

She scored 500 marks and secured 3,032 rank under the Scheduled Caste category. "I could not afford private coaching, so I cleared the exams by self-preparation using classes from YouTube and books. My principal and teachers helped and motivated me a lot and provided access to the school library," The New Indian Express quoted her as saying.

A resident of Badarpur, Ritika lives in a two-room set with her parents and two younger brothers. Belonging to a lower-income family, Ritika could not access a smartphone or internet connection, which became a necessity for students after the coronavirus pandemic hit the country.

Her father, an embroidery worker in a private factory, had lost his job during the lockdown. The family struggled to meet the daily needs.

But observing the dedication and passion of their daughter, the mother brought her a smartphone and books out of the money she had saved up from her wedding. The mother even sold the little jewellery collection she had.

The parents said Ritika showed keen interest in studies and had scored 93% in her Class 12 examinations.

