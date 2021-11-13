All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
YouTube Becomes Boon For NEET Aspirant Who Couldnt Afford Coaching

Credits: The New Indian Express 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

YouTube Becomes Boon For NEET Aspirant Who Couldn't Afford Coaching

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Delhi,  13 Nov 2021 3:25 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Ritika, a resident of Delhi, aced the test through self-study and consulting content sharing platform YouTube. She scored 500 marks and secured the 3,032 rank under the Scheduled Caste category.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Delhi's Ritika has become an inspiration for students who aspire to pursue careers in the medical field and cannot afford the coaching facilities.

The young girl cleared the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 without any private coaching or classes. A student of Sarvodya Kanya Vidyalaya, Molarband, Ritika aced the test through self-study and consulting social media platform YouTube.

She scored 500 marks and secured 3,032 rank under the Scheduled Caste category. "I could not afford private coaching, so I cleared the exams by self-preparation using classes from YouTube and books. My principal and teachers helped and motivated me a lot and provided access to the school library," The New Indian Express quoted her as saying.

A resident of Badarpur, Ritika lives in a two-room set with her parents and two younger brothers. Belonging to a lower-income family, Ritika could not access a smartphone or internet connection, which became a necessity for students after the coronavirus pandemic hit the country.

Her father, an embroidery worker in a private factory, had lost his job during the lockdown. The family struggled to meet the daily needs.

But observing the dedication and passion of their daughter, the mother brought her a smartphone and books out of the money she had saved up from her wedding. The mother even sold the little jewellery collection she had.

The parents said Ritika showed keen interest in studies and had scored 93% in her Class 12 examinations.

Also Read: Politicians Demand Withdrawal Of Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri Over Her '1947 Azadi Bheek' Remark

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
National Eligibility Entrance Test 
YouTube 
Sarvodya Kanya Vidyalaya 
Molarband 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X