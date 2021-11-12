Politicians Demand Withdrawal Of Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri Over Her '1947 Azadi Bheek' Remark

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has wrapped herself in another controversy, this time commenting on India's freedom struggle.

During TimesNow Summit, which was broadcast on Thursday, November 12, the actress said that the freedom India received 74 years ago was a 'Bheek' and the real freedom was attained in 2014 (referring to BJP's victory in the general elections).

Her remarks have sparked outrage among politicians and citizens, calling her out for her inflammatory speech. While many said he had insulted the country's freedom fighters and their sacrifice, some politicians demanded the government to withdraw her Padma Shri award.

The actress was among 119 people who received India's fourth civilian honour, two weeks after she picked up her fourth National Film Award.

Comments Draw Massive Outrage

The Congress party called her remarks' insensitive'. In a series of tweets, MP Anand Sharma called Ranaut's statement 'shocking and outrageous and urged the President to withdraw the award.

"Psychiatric evaluation should be carried out before giving such awards so that such persons do not dishonour the nation and its heroes," he added.

Shocking and outrageous. Ms Kangana Ranaut's statement heaping insult on the courageous freedom fighters led by Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru and Sardar Patel but also belittling the sacrifices of revolutionaries like Sardar Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekar Azad and several others. — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) November 11, 2021

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda called her remarks' callous'. Many even called for boycotting the actress and her movies, India Today reported.



Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe called for sedition charges against Ranaut for terming India's Independence as 'alms'.

Besides the opposition, her remarks were also condemned by the BJP Lok Sabha MP Varun Gandhi.



कभी महात्मा गांधी जी के त्याग और तपस्या का अपमान, कभी उनके हत्यारे का सम्मान, और अब शहीद मंगल पाण्डेय से लेकर रानी लक्ष्मीबाई, भगत सिंह, चंद्रशेखर आज़ाद, नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस और लाखों स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों की कुर्बानियों का तिरस्कार।



इस सोच को मैं पागलपन कहूँ या फिर देशद्रोह? pic.twitter.com/Gxb3xXMi2Z — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) November 11, 2021

Aam Admi Party submitted an application to Mumbai Police urging them to file a case against Ranaut, calling her comments' seditious'.



Submitted an application to @MumbaiPolice requesting action on Kangana Ranaut for her seditious and inflammatory statements on @TimesNow, under sections 504, 505 and 124A.

Hope to see some action @CPMumbaiPolice @DGPMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/9WxFXJFnEn — Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) November 11, 2021

