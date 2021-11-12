All section
Caste discrimination
Credits: Instagram (Kangana Ranaut) 

Trending
Politicians Demand Withdrawal Of Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri Over Her '1947 Azadi Bheek' Remark

India,  12 Nov 2021 11:01 AM GMT

Ranaut's remarks have sparked outrage among politicians and citizens, calling her out for her inflammatory speech. While many said she had insulted the country's freedom fighters and their sacrifice, some politicians demanded the government to withdraw her Padma Shri award.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has wrapped herself in another controversy, this time commenting on India's freedom struggle.

During TimesNow Summit, which was broadcast on Thursday, November 12, the actress said that the freedom India received 74 years ago was a 'Bheek' and the real freedom was attained in 2014 (referring to BJP's victory in the general elections).

Her remarks have sparked outrage among politicians and citizens, calling her out for her inflammatory speech. While many said he had insulted the country's freedom fighters and their sacrifice, some politicians demanded the government to withdraw her Padma Shri award.

The actress was among 119 people who received India's fourth civilian honour, two weeks after she picked up her fourth National Film Award.

Comments Draw Massive Outrage

The Congress party called her remarks' insensitive'. In a series of tweets, MP Anand Sharma called Ranaut's statement 'shocking and outrageous and urged the President to withdraw the award.

"Psychiatric evaluation should be carried out before giving such awards so that such persons do not dishonour the nation and its heroes," he added.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda called her remarks' callous'. Many even called for boycotting the actress and her movies, India Today reported.

Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe called for sedition charges against Ranaut for terming India's Independence as 'alms'.

Besides the opposition, her remarks were also condemned by the BJP Lok Sabha MP Varun Gandhi.

Aam Admi Party submitted an application to Mumbai Police urging them to file a case against Ranaut, calling her comments' seditious'.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh Official Sexually Assaults Female Colleague At Workplace, Arrested

