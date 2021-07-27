Creating Safe Spaces: NCW Launches 24/7 Helpline For Women Facing Violence

The National Commission for Women (NCW)has launched a 24-hour helpline to provide women facing sexual harassment and violence. The helpline number 7827170170 will link the affected women to appropriate authorities, including police, and give access to one stop centres, psycho-social counselling and other services.



It will be operated from the Delhi office of the National Commission for Women, reported ANI. A team of trained experts and specialists have been appointed to help in the functioning of the helpline.





📞7827170170



National Commission for Women's 24/7 helpline number for providing round-the-clock counselling & support services to #women affected by violence.



Help is just a call away ! pic.twitter.com/usIAN1b9ud — PIB WCD (@PIBWCD) July 27, 2021

Increase In Domestic Violence, Cyber Crime Cases



According to the latest report submitted by NCW, complaints related to domestic violence and cyber crimes increased by 25 per cent during the lockdown. The commission reported 26,513 complaints from women in 2020-2021 compared to 20,309 complaints in 2019-2020. The lockdown trapped many innocent women and their abusers under the same roof.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma told PTI that economic insecurity, increased levels of stress & anxiety and financial instability might have resulted in increased domestic violence instances.

Cyber Crime Against Women

Recently, India reported rising cases of cyber crime against women. NCW took suo motu cognisance of a media report about a now-defunct website called 'Sulli Deals' where Muslim women, including journalists, activists, analysts, artists and researchers, were projected as commodities for auction, labeled with derogatory remarks. The commission appealed Delhi government to investigate the matter.

In April, the commission launched a helpline number (9354954224) for pregnant women. It also launched another WhatsApp helpline number (07217735372) in April 2020 to help women facing domestic violence.

Last week, Neha Paswan, 17, was reportedly beaten to death by members of her extended family in Uttar Pradesh because they didn't like her wearing jeans.

Also read: Tirupati Police Deploys Drones To Track People Consuming Liquor In Open Places.