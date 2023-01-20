Navi Mumbai: Police Busts Medical College Admission Racket, Arrests 5 For Cheating Students

Indian parents are compassionate towards their children in every aspect as they want them to live a good lifestyle with a good job. When selecting a profession or career, medicine is the most in-demand sector in which students wish to make a place. However, there are specific exams to qualify for admission to medical colleges in India.

Those who don’t qualify for the entrance exam for medical colleges look out for alternatives to secure a seat. In such circumstances, the chances of getting cheated in the hope of admission increase. In a recent incident, the Navi Mumbai police claimed to have busted a similar racket in which students were cheated to the tune of ₹3.30 crore under the pretext of admission to medical colleges.

Medical College Admission Racket

A total of five accused have been arrested by the Navi Mumbai police who cheated students from Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Gujarat, and other places. According to the police officials, the racket members, who operated for the last five-seven years, used to contact students who had secured fewer marks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

They used to offer those students admitted to a medical college by charging them a hefty amount. The police officials highlighted that accused racket members claimed to influence the management department of several medical colleges in Navi Mumbai and Mumbai. They used to fabricate the admission letters before the students and their parents to gain their trust and charge money in advance.

According to a report published by The Print, the five accused have been identified as Saurabh Krishna Upadhyaya (39), Abhijyat Radhesyam Singh (41), Akib Naushad Ahmed (28), Iftekar Ahmed Mustaq Ahmed (31), and Lav Avadkishore Gupta (35).

Know How The Racket Operated

According to officials, the accused racket members used to take the students to the medical colleges and the office of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) to show their connections and influence in the college. They used to give fake admission letters to the students, winning their confidence.

The first case was registered when the accused cheated a Chhattisgarh student and charged ₹33.5 lakhs from her by promising a seat in the medical college in Nerul, Navi Mumbai. The student also received a fabricated admission letter from the accused. After charging a hefty amount, the accused stopped replying to the student.

Similar cases have come forward from different places in India where students were cheated. Earlier this month, the Noida police busted an inter-state racket in which medical aspirants were cheated of hefty sums in the lure of admission to medical colleges. The students and their parents should be mindful before getting into such practices as it’s an unethical way of admission and an unsafe practice.

Also Read: Commendable Effort! Chandigarh IAS Officer Saves Life By Giving CPR After Man Suffers Heart Attack