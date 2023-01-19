Commendable Effort! Chandigarh IAS Officer Saves Life By Giving CPR After Man Suffers Heart Attack

All section
Caste discrimination
Health
The Logical Indian Crew

Chandigarh,  19 Jan 2023 11:32 AM GMT

The person, identified as Janak Kumar, visited the Chandigarh Housing Board office, where he collapsed due to a heart attack. He was immediately put on a chair and received CPR from an IAS officer.

In recent times, cases of heart attacks across India have increased significantly. The winter season and air pollution have triggered the chances of fatal heart diseases. A video surfacing on social media platforms also shows a man suffering from the same situation of a heart attack.

In a two-minute clip, the man who visited the Chandigarh Housing Board officer suffered a heart attack and lost consciousness. However, an IAS officer came to the rescue and saved a life.

The person who resides in Sector 41-A has been identified as Janak Kumar. He visited the Chandigarh Housing Board office in the morning concerning a building violation against him, where he collapsed. The officials immediately put him on a chair to make him feel comfortable.-

The timely intervention of IAS Chief Executive Officer, Chandigarh Housing Board, Yashpal Garg, saved the life of the man suffering from a heart attack. Without wasting time, the IAS officer gave the man Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) for a minute. Soon after, Janak Kumar gained consciousness and asked for a glass of water.

According to officials, he has been sent to a Government Multi Speciality Hospital in Sector-16 for further treatment. After the incident video was posted on Twitter, it received numerous views and reactions from netizens praising the efforts made by the IAS officer.

Netizens Praise IAS Officer

In reply to the video, a user wrote, “Sense of responsibility, good job done by Sh. Yashpal Garg (IAS).” Another user mentioned that the IAS officer had done a ‘wonderful’ job.

Another user, who appreciated the effort but doubted the CPR technique used in the process, commented, “It's a very good job by the respected health secretary of UT. I have one suggestion, whenever we do CPR, please get the patient to lie down on a flat hard surface. The chest compressions will be more effective and also help in avoiding other visceral organ injuries.”

IAS Yashpal Garg, while commenting on the incident, mentioned that he had no training in giving CPR to a person suffering a heart attack. But he still performed as he had watched a video on a TV news channel.

Also Read: India, UK Set To Launch ‘Young Professionals Scheme’ To Benefit Indian Nationals & Students

