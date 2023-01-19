All section
Caste discrimination
India, UK Set To Launch ‘Young Professionals Scheme’ To Benefit Indian Nationals & Students

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

India,  19 Jan 2023 9:26 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

The United Kingdom (UK) and India will launch the Young Professionals Scheme on February 28 for Indian nationals and students. Under this scheme, 3,000 visas would be provided to Indians aged 18 to 30 years, allowing them to live and work for two years in the UK.

India and the United Kingdom (UK) have joined hands to launch the Young Professionals Scheme on February 28, 2023, for Indian nationals and students. The External Affairs ministry released the official statement regarding the ties between both countries after the conclusion of the 15th Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi.

The Indian-origin prime minister of the UK, Rishi Sunak, announced the scheme on November 18, 2022, during the G20 summit. According to an official statement, as many as 3,000 visas will be granted to Indian students annually. Indian nationals aged 18 to 30 years would also be eligible to apply for a visa under the scheme.

Improving Bilateral Relations

The Young Professionals Scheme would allow Indians to live and work in the UK for two years. The same would be offered to British students in India. After meeting PM Narendra Modi in Indonesia, PM Rishi Sunak mentioned, "The India-UK Young Professionals Scheme was confirmed, offering 3,000 places to 18- to 30-year-old degree education Indian nationals to come to the UK to live and work for up to 2 years,"

According to officials, both countries have also discussed bilateral relations and comprehensive strategic partnerships to combat global issues. The discussion also included health, finance, climate change, defense, science, and security.

Indian Nationals In The UK

The UK Home Office Statistics issued in 2022 claims that the number of Indian students in the UK has significantly increased and surpassed the number of Chinese students. The officials witnessed a 273 per cent increase in visas granted to Indian students to study in the UK.

Noting down the aforementioned data, the Young Professionals Scheme is expected to create new opportunities for Indian nationals and students, making it easy for them to move abroad. It will also strengthen the relations between both countries.

Young Professionals Scheme 
India In UK 
Study in UK 

