A Look At What India Should Learn On National Energy Conservation Day

Countries worldwide are facing one enormous challenge in the 21st century, that is, rapid climate change. Therefore, the least and the most countries can conserve energy for the use of future generations and shift onto greener and cleaner lifestyles. The government has undertaken the PAT scheme on these lines- the Perform. Achieve and Trade scheme by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency. As per the Paris Agreement, India has committed itself to reducing 20 to 25 percent in energy emissions since 2005. In the first phase, we achieved 30 per cent of its targeted energy savings and 2 per cent of its emission reduction levels.

What Is PAT Scheme?

National Mission for Enhanced Energy Efficiency established the Perform, Achieve, Trade (PAT) scheme. It is a regulatory instrument to reduce specific energy consumption in energy-intensive industries, with an associated market-based mechanism to enhance the cost-effectiveness through certification of excess energy saving, which can be traded. The first cycle of the PAT Scheme (2012-2015) managed to reduce the energy consumption of more than 400 energy-intensive enterprises (known as Designated Consumers -DCs) by 5.3per cent, above the initial target of 4.1per cent.

India is a developing country, and therefore, it has a vast potential to reach its energy efficiency targets. Likewise, the government has undertaken several initiatives to amplify India's Energy Conservation and suppress pollution. The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) initiated the Standards & Labeling programme for equipment and appliances in 2006 to provide the consumer with an informed choice about energy saving. The program is intended to decrease the amount of energy a device uses without hindering its services to the consumer.

Secondly, the Ministry of Power launched the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC), which sets the minimum energy standards for new commercial buildings. The BEE also developed a star rating programme under which the buildings would be ranked according to their performance concerning energy conservation. In 2017, the government updated the pre-existing version of ECBC, which now set several parameters for builders, designers and architects to integrating new renewable energy sources in building designs. Another initiative on similar lines is the National Mission for Enhanced Energy Efficiency (NMEEE), which aims to strengthen the demand for energy-efficient products by creating conducive regulatory policies and regimes.

The government is on track to educate both young and old regarding the importance of energy conservation. So, on the one hand, while the government is introducing informative policies for the tax-paying population, on the other hand, it is also teaching about the severe need of conserving energy to young children, that would form the future of the country in times to come. Under the School Education Program by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency and NCERT, the government is stepping up to incorporate text related to energy efficiency in the curriculum of school-going children.

The government has also come up with initiatives to teach people about energy-efficient and cost-effective methods of using a resource under the UJALA scheme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called LED bulbs a 'path to light'. The scheme aims to achieve energy efficiency at the resident level and enhance consumers' awareness about the efficacy of using energy-efficient appliances and aggregating demand to reduce the high initial costs, thus facilitating higher uptake of LED lights by residential users. The government is also extensively promoting the use of hybrid electric vehicles to reduce pollution in the country and achieve fuel security in the years to come.

What Is The Most Energy-Efficient Country Doing?

Germany is the most energy-efficient country globally, and India has a lot to learn from European countries. For instance, the government believes that harvesting nuclear energy is a long-term and incompatible renewable energy option. In 2011, the country had more than 17 nuclear power plants, which declined to zero in 2021. Secondly, the German records show that no other law has been updated regarding its Renewable Energy Act (REA), which prioritizes investors who choose the renewable energy sector. Moreover, the investors get compensated irrespective of the electricity prices. This move shoots down two birds with one arrow, one, it reduces red tape, and secondly, it brings down the costs of renewable energy options.

Germany swears by the slogan, "Charge the bad, not the goods", under which it charges hefty amounts for activities that are not environmentally friendly. The country has imposed petroleum tax since 1951, and when it was updated in 2007, the government raised the bar of tax to 65 per cent per litre. This 'eco-tax' is not limited to vehicular use only but implies burning fossil fuel for electricity generation. The country heavily encourages heavy alternate commute ways; for instance, they promote bicycles and public transport to a great extent. The concept of public transport is so deep-rooted in the Germans that 88 per cent of the country's population lives near bus stops. India consumes 44 per cent more energy than Germany. The former has a population of 121 crores, whereas Germany houses eight crore people, and its population growth rate runs in minus.

Net-Zero Carbon Producer By 2070

Electric motor-driven systems could also make an essential contribution to efficiency gains. India has recently implemented minimum energy performance standards for electric motors at the IE2 level, and making them mandatory is likely to increase the effectiveness of these measures. In India's construction market, climate change has put forward an increasing demand for space cooling, significantly increasing India's energy expenditure. As people's living standards improve, there will be a massive demand for space cooling, especially from the weaker sections of society, who would not think twice before buying a cheaper alternative to save a few thousand rupees.

Utilizing electric power for commuting would enhance the country's capacity to build a greener country. Moreover, reduced dependence on fossil fuels would further benefit the country in all social and economic aspects. India commits to becoming a net-zero carbon producer by the end of 2070. While the target is ambitious, it is not unachievable. Every citizen in the country needs to recognize that every small action from their side could either conserve or irreparably damage the environment.

Also Read: What Are The Provisions of Jharkhand's Anti-Lynching Bill Draft?