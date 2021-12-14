What Are The Provisions of Jharkhand's Anti-Lynching Bill Draft?

The Jharkhand Government has proposed a new anti-lynching law tabled in the ongoing winter session. The draft bill offers the registration of FIR for disseminating "explosive and irresponsible" content, free medical treatment of the victims and punishment for the offenders for creating a 'hostile environment' for victims or the witnesses. Once the Bill is finalised, the Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill, 2021, will be introduced in the session that begins on December 16. The maximum punishment, the Bill proposes, is life imprisonment and a fine of 25 lakhs for anyone found guilty of the offence.

An Incident Brought The Issue To Light

Jharkhand will become the third state after West Bengal and Rajasthan anti-lynching laws. The issue came to the forefront after 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari was allegedly tied to a pole and beaten to death by a mob under the suspicion of theft. The incident happened in Dhatkidih village in the Seraikela Kharsawan district of the state. Moreover, the video recording showed that the victim was repeatedly forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'.

The Indian Express mentioned that the draft of the Bill says, "..where the act leads to the death of the victim, shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment for life and with fine which shall not be less than Rs 25 lakh, and the movable and immovable properties shall be attached… The draft says that the punishment will be the same as 'lynching'".

Police To Take 'Responsible Steps'

When Chief Minister Hemant Soren contested for the Assembly elections in 2019, he had strictly denounced mob violence. Moreover, earlier this year, the government led by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha formed a district-level committee to deal with similar cases after being rebuked by the High Court. The Police would be entrusted to take all the "responsible steps" to identify patterns and prevent any further instances of mob lynching.

