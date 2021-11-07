Know All About National Cancer Awareness Day

Every year National Cancer Awareness Day is observed on November 7 across the country spread awareness on symptoms, treatments, and precautions on cancer. Globally, cancer is the second most death-causing disease as per World Health Organisation. In September 2014, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, the former Minister Of Health announced this day as National Cancer Awareness day occurring simultaneously on the birth anniversary of Marie Curie who has contributed to the field of fighting against cancer. She has worked in the development of radiotherapy processes and nuclear energy or cancer treatment.



In India, the cancer awareness programme started in the year 1975. National Cancer Control Programmme started to settle people cancer treatment facilities in the country. But in the year 1984-85, the vision changed from treatment facilities to early detection of cancer Therefore this day is celebrated as awareness day.



According to the Cancer Statistics report in India around 2.25 million people suffer from disease, over 11,57,294 lakh cases are reported every year, and also around 7,84,821 deaths occur due to cancer. In men usually, lip, oral cavity, lung, stomach, esophagus-related cancers are reported, and in women breast, lip, oral cavity, lung, and gastric-related cancers are commonly reported.



The type of cancer one has and in which part and also at what stage are the main reasons for your cancer pain and how severe it can be. There are so many types of pain as acute pain, nerve pain, chronic pain, bone pain, soft tissue pain, etc. There are so many other reasons for pain during cancer treatment like fear, anxiety, lack of sleep. It affects your daily life and the treatment process is full of ups and downs, mentally and physically.



Cancer Awareness programmes are a must because the earlier cancer is diagnosed the easier it is to treat it in the initial stages. Sometimes it is diagnosed in the last stages and the chances of survival become tough. On this day people should visit government hospitals, clinics for free medical checkups. There are so many awareness programs run by the Government like distributing booklets on this day regarding awareness, prevention techniques, and symptoms you can have in cancer. All these initiatives are a must for the early detection and early treatment.

