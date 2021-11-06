Maharashtra: 10 COVID-19 Patients Dead, 7 Injured After Fire Breaks Out In Ahmednagar Hospital

In a tragic incident, as many as 10 COVID-19 patients died and seven other sustained severe injuries after a fire broke out in the Ahmednagar Civil Hospital in Maharashtra. The incident took place on Saturday, November 6.

The patients were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. At least two of the seven injured patients are critical while the condition of the remaining five patients has been reportedly stable.

According to The Times of India, there are two wings of ICU in the hospital. One on the first floor and the second on the ground floor where the fire out. All 17 patients were accommodated on the ground floor wing.

A short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the mishap, according to the Health Department. Fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot after being informed of the incident. The team mitigated the situation, and the fire has now been brought under control.

The authorities of the civil hospital are probing the matter to ascertain the cause of the accident. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed grief over the incident and ordered a probe into the matter.

Devendra Fadanvis, on the other hand, demanded an in-depth investigation into the matter and strict action for all the responsible people.



"Very shocking and disturbing news from Nagar. My deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in Nagar civil hospital fire accident. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured", Fadnavis tweeted.

