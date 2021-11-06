All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Maharashtra: 10 COVID-19 Patients Dead, 7 Injured After Fire Breaks Out In Ahmednagar Hospital

Image Credits: ANI, ANI

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Maharashtra: 10 COVID-19 Patients Dead, 7 Injured After Fire Breaks Out In Ahmednagar Hospital

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

Maharashtra,  6 Nov 2021 11:43 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed grief over the incident and ordered an extensive probe into the matter. Meanwhile, the state government announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for the family of the deceased.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a tragic incident, as many as 10 COVID-19 patients died and seven other sustained severe injuries after a fire broke out in the Ahmednagar Civil Hospital in Maharashtra. The incident took place on Saturday, November 6.

The patients were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. At least two of the seven injured patients are critical while the condition of the remaining five patients has been reportedly stable.

According to The Times of India, there are two wings of ICU in the hospital. One on the first floor and the second on the ground floor where the fire out. All 17 patients were accommodated on the ground floor wing.

A short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the mishap, according to the Health Department. Fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot after being informed of the incident. The team mitigated the situation, and the fire has now been brought under control.

The authorities of the civil hospital are probing the matter to ascertain the cause of the accident. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed grief over the incident and ordered a probe into the matter.

Devendra Fadanvis, on the other hand, demanded an in-depth investigation into the matter and strict action for all the responsible people.

"Very shocking and disturbing news from Nagar. My deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in Nagar civil hospital fire accident. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured", Fadnavis tweeted.

Also Read: Spurious Liquor Claims 38 Lives In Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar Holds Meet To Curb Menace

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Maharashtra 
Ahmednagar 
Hospital 
Fire 
Uddhav Thackeray 
COVID 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X