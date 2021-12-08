There has been a massive outrage against the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) - a law that allows sweeping powers to the army in any troubled regions - after the killings of 14 civilians in a botched up army operation against insurgents on December 4.

Following this incident, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has also written to the Centre appealing for the repeal of AFSPA. Furthermore, the state government has also decided to call off the Hornbill Festival, an event that draws thousands of both foreign and domestic tourists every year.

Repeal AFSPA!

Speaking about the developments, the Nagaland CM was quoted as saying ANI:

"We took a decision in the cabinet this morning asking the Government of India to repeal AFSPA, not only just from the state of Nagaland but from the whole northeast."

CM Neiphiu Rio further added that it will be more plausible if the Centre removes this act from the entire nation as India is the biggest democratic nation on the planet and any excessive powers to the armed forces don't go well with the citizens.

While expressing his thoughts about the deaths in the state, the Nagaland state head decided to label it as an "unfortunate incident" and added that he also attended the funeral.

Centre-State Back And Forth

"It's up to the Government of India to repeal the act because the law permits them to take such decision in the highest level, but it is the wishes of the people so we have to communicate it to the government of India," he said.

Speaking about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the entire scenario, CM Rio stated said that he recently returned from Delhi after discussing the matter ad is in touch with everyone over the issue.

On December 6, Home Minister Amit Shah had labelled the killing of civilians in Nagaland by security forces a "case of mistaken identity" and had announced that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been put together with the aim to submit its report within a month on the unfortunate incident.

