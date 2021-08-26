All section
Mysuru Horror: MBA Student Gang-Raped, Boyfriend Beaten Up; No Arrests So Far

Karnataka,  26 Aug 2021

The couple was followed by a group of people and were stopped on their way to Chamunda hills, about 13 km away from Mysuru. They tried to rob the couple, but when they failed to get any money, they committed the crime and later fled from the spot.

Karnataka reported a horrifying incident of sexual assault, where a group of people allegedly gang-raped a 23-year-old MBA student near Lalithadripura in Mysuru. The woman's partner was also beaten up by the perpetrators, who are currently absconding.

According to the preliminary report, four-five people were involved in the crime, The Indian Express reported.

Looted By Attackers

The incident took place on Tuesday, August 24, in the Tippayyanakere region, in the Lalithadripura area of Mysuru, when the couple was on their way to Chamunda hills at around 8:00 pm and were followed by a few people, who were under the influence of alcohol.

The group stopped them in the middle of the route and tried to rob the couple. When the accused failed to get any money, they dragged the woman and committed the crime, and later fled from the spot.

The duo rushed to the hospital around 1:30 am, and the woman has reportedly sustained severe injuries. The matter came to the police's attention after the hospital sent a memo to the department the following day.

The survivor's statement is yet to be recorded; however, her partner has given his statement. The department has registered an FIR against the unidentified men at the Alanahalli police station.

Mysuru Police Commissioner Dr Chandragupta visited the spot and formed special teams to investigate the matter. The commissioner told the media he could not reveal any more details of the sensitive case.

The woman is a student from outside Karnataka, pursuing her studies in Mysuru.

Govt takes Cognisance

Condemning the incident, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he had directed the Director-General of Police, Praveen Sood, to speed up the probe to arrest the culprits. State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra called the incident unfortunate and directed the police to take stern action.

