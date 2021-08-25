Green Path: Ayodhya To Soon Become Solar City, Project Report In Pipeline

In a big push for renewable energy, Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya is soon slated to become a solar city. Engineering firm Larsen & Toubro (L&T), involved in constructing the Lord Ram temple, has been asked to prepare a detailed project report (DPR).

Reportedly, the decision to transform the temple town into a solar city was taken to consider its future power requirements.

The green power generated by rooftop solar panels will also help overcome the city's electricity problems. Additionally, the government is considering making changes in the 2017 Solar Policy and providing incentives to people who would opt for rooftop solar panels, Hindustan Times reported.

Solar panels will be installed on roofs of houses, government buildings, commercial and industrial establishments etc, Bhawani Singh Khangarot, director, Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA), told the media.

"This will be on a pilot basis in the first phase, after which some other cities will also be identified for the same purpose," Khangarot added.

Survey By L&T

The firm's survey revealed that of the 3.40 lakh people living in Ayodhya, 0.81 lakh households consume 281 million units of electricity annually.

Khangarot informed that they're working on four things in the city— solar generation from ground-mounted utility-scale and solar plants, solar cooking for community kitchens for devotees, fulfilling energy requirements of the Shriram Temple Complex.

It has also proposed enhancing the state subsidy on installing rooftop solar panels by residents, which would be an addition to the one provided by the Centre. UPNEDA has also proposed net metering availability for government and government-aided buildings, the media reported.

"The net metering will enable them to sell excess electricity to the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) through net meters," he was quoted as saying.

Another proposal by the agency was about solarising municipal corporations. This would help meet the street lighting needs, waterworks, etc.

Also Read: West Bengal: Teachers Consume Poison During Protest Over Govt's Failure To Fulfil Demands