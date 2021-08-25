All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
HeroCaste discrimination
Green Path: Ayodhya To Soon Become Solar City, Project Report In Pipeline

Credits: India.com, Unsplash 

Environment

Green Path: Ayodhya To Soon Become Solar City, Project Report In Pipeline

Devyani Madaik

By: Devyani Madaik  (Digital Journalist) 

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist
See article by Devyani Madaik

Uttar Pradesh,  25 Aug 2021 1:19 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The engineering firm Larsen & Toubro (L&T), involved in constructing the Lord Ram temple, has been asked to prepare a detailed project report (DPR). Reportedly, the decision to transform the temple town into a solar city was taken to consider its future power requirements.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

In a big push for renewable energy, Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya is soon slated to become a solar city. Engineering firm Larsen & Toubro (L&T), involved in constructing the Lord Ram temple, has been asked to prepare a detailed project report (DPR).

Reportedly, the decision to transform the temple town into a solar city was taken to consider its future power requirements.

The green power generated by rooftop solar panels will also help overcome the city's electricity problems. Additionally, the government is considering making changes in the 2017 Solar Policy and providing incentives to people who would opt for rooftop solar panels, Hindustan Times reported.

Solar panels will be installed on roofs of houses, government buildings, commercial and industrial establishments etc, Bhawani Singh Khangarot, director, Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA), told the media.

"This will be on a pilot basis in the first phase, after which some other cities will also be identified for the same purpose," Khangarot added.

Survey By L&T

The firm's survey revealed that of the 3.40 lakh people living in Ayodhya, 0.81 lakh households consume 281 million units of electricity annually.

Khangarot informed that they're working on four things in the citysolar generation from ground-mounted utility-scale and solar plants, solar cooking for community kitchens for devotees, fulfilling energy requirements of the Shriram Temple Complex.

It has also proposed enhancing the state subsidy on installing rooftop solar panels by residents, which would be an addition to the one provided by the Centre. UPNEDA has also proposed net metering availability for government and government-aided buildings, the media reported.

"The net metering will enable them to sell excess electricity to the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) through net meters," he was quoted as saying.

Another proposal by the agency was about solarising municipal corporations. This would help meet the street lighting needs, waterworks, etc.

Also Read: West Bengal: Teachers Consume Poison During Protest Over Govt's Failure To Fulfil Demands

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Ayodhya 
Solar energy 
uttar pradesh 
ram temple 
Larsen & Toubro 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Policies Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X