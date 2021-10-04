Mysterious Fever Kills 24 Children In Haryana's Palwal, Health Dept Clueless

Three children have died at various hospitals in Haryana's Palwal district during treatment on Friday, October 1, after being infected with a mysterious fever. With this, the death toll has reached 24, with the state health department failing to identify the cause of the disease.

Reportedly, eight children have succumbed to the mysterious disease in a span of few hours after getting infected in the last ten days in Palwal's Hathin area. The Palwal health department is yet to ascertain the type of fever responsible for mysterious deaths, News18 reported.



As per inputs, several villagers cannot make it to the primary healthcare centre due to the prevailing flood situation.

Three Children Die Last Week

The three children who died due to the fever causing deaths last week are, Eaz's seven-year-old daughter Mubasira in Chhayansa village, Sakir's three-month-old son Zishan and Shamshu's nine-day-old daughter Munsida.



"My daughter complained of fever last Thursday, following which we admitted her to the Nalhad Medical College for treatment, but she succumbed in the evening," Mubasira's parents told News18.



Zishan's parents said that their son also died during the course of treatment. He had also complained of high fever, few hours before his death.



Nasir of Chhayansa village admitted his daughter to a private hospital to give her better treatment. However, the doctors there found that their child had less than 90 thousand platelets. They said that the girl had been suffering from Dengue.



Meanwhile, Haryana Health Department has collected blood samples of the deceased children to identify the mysterious disease. "The samples have been collected to identify the causes behind the deaths," a health department official said.

Also Read: Good Move! Maharashtra Govt Distributes Rs 15.3 Crore Among 306 COVID Orphans