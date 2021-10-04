All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Good Move! Maharashtra Govt Distributes Rs 15.3 Crore Among 306 COVID Orphans

Image Credits: Twitter, Pixabay

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Good Move! Maharashtra Govt Distributes Rs 15.3 Crore Among 306 COVID Orphans

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Maharashtra,  4 Oct 2021 8:51 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

The initiative is part of the government’s decision to give ₹ 5 lakh each to orphan kids, who number around 600 in the state.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Maharashtra government has deposited a sum of 15.30 crore in the bank accounts of 306 children orphaned by COVID-19 in 24 districts of Maharashtra. The development was confirmed by state Women and Child Development minister Yashomati Thakur on Sunday, October 3.

The initiative is part of the government's decision to give 5 lakh each to orphan children, whose number is around 600 in the state, News18 reported.

The minister said that the money would be disbursed in the rest of the childrens' accounts soon. The government is making efforts to help these children with education and other welfare measures, Thakur said.

Rs 1,125 To Relative Or Guardian

Besides announcing financial assistance of 5 lakh, the Maharashtra government had, in June, also announced 1,125 per month to the relative or guardian of the orphaned child to look after them. Further, all the expenses of their education will be borne by the government till they turn 21 years old, The Indian Express reported.

Thakur had said that the benefits would be extended to three categories of kids. The first to avail the aid would be those children whose both parents have died between March 2020 and May 2021. The second category is kids who have lost one parent to COVID and later lost another parent to another ailment. The third category caters to children who have lost one parent before March 1, 2020 to non-COVID ailment but later lost the other parent to Covid-19.

"Any child who falls in these categories will be eligible for the benefits of the scheme," she had announced.

The COVID pandemic has claimed more than 130,000 lives in the state and has severely impacted the lives of the children. In Maharashtra, 15,793 have lost one parent to COVID, while nearly 490 have become orphans, revealed the data compiled by the department of women and child development (WCD).

Also Read: Smoking Can Lead To 80% Risk Of COVID-19 Hospitalisation, Death: Study


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Maharashtra Govt 
COVID-19 
COVID orphans 
Covid Aid 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X