Karnataka: Muslim Man Stabbed In Mangaluru By Bajrang Dal Members For Traveling With Hindu Girl; Four Arrested

A 23-year-old Muslim man, who was travelling with a woman from another religion on a bus, was allegedly stabbed by members of the Bajrang Dal on Thursday, April 1, The New Indian Express reported. This is the fourth such case of moral policing since March 2021.

At least four people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to the police, the woman, a Hindu, was travelling to Bengaluru to look for a job and had asked the man to accompany her.

"The incident occurred around 9.30 pm when a group of Bajrang Dal members stopped the bus in which the man and the woman were travelling and assaulted the man," Mangaluru city Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, adding, "He was also stabbed by them."

The top cop said that both of them were forced to de-board the bus.

"The boy was beaten up and when the girl tried to come in the way, she was also hurt," the senior cop said. The man suffered injuries near his hip and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The police said that the accused have been charged under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The police commissioner also assured that more police personnel would be deployed at public places to prevent such incidents.

"The group of men were agitated because they were from different communities and they raised allegations about 'love jihad'," an unidentified police official told The News Minute.

