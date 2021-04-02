Karnataka: Two Men Attacked, Thrashed On Suspicion Of Cattle Smuggling; Six Arrested

At least two people suffered injuries after a mob allegedly attacked them on suspicion of cattle smuggling at Melanthabettu in Karnataka, the police said on Thursday, April 1.

The victims, identified as Abdul Rahman, a resident of Kuppetty in Belthangady, and Muhammad Mustafa, were admitted to a government hospital in Mangaluru, reported India Today.

Six people, identified as Sabu, Rajesh Bhat, Rakesh Bhat, Guruprasad, Lokesh and Chidanand, have been arrested in connection with the case. A case has also been registered at Belthangady police station.

The incident occurred when the victims were returning home in a pick-up truck after repairing the vehicle at a garage in Church Road on Thursday evening.

When the duo reached Melantabettu gram panchayat office around 10.45 pm, two men arrived on bikes and attacked them.

Soon, there were more men who arrived in an Omni car and accused the duo of cattle smuggling.

The mob then allegedly attacked and thrashed them mercilessly with sticks and footwear. The mob also damaged their vehicle.

