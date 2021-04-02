Karnataka: Two Men Attacked, Thrashed On Suspicion Of Cattle Smuggling; Six Arrested

Navya Singh
Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.
At least two people suffered injuries after a mob allegedly attacked them on suspicion of cattle smuggling at Melanthabettu in Karnataka, the police said on Thursday, April 1.
The victims, identified as Abdul Rahman, a resident of Kuppetty in Belthangady, and Muhammad Mustafa, were admitted to a government hospital in Mangaluru, reported India Today.
Six people, identified as Sabu, Rajesh Bhat, Rakesh Bhat, Guruprasad, Lokesh and Chidanand, have been arrested in connection with the case. A case has also been registered at Belthangady police station.
The incident occurred when the victims were returning home in a pick-up truck after repairing the vehicle at a garage in Church Road on Thursday evening.
When the duo reached Melantabettu gram panchayat office around 10.45 pm, two men arrived on bikes and attacked them.
Soon, there were more men who arrived in an Omni car and accused the duo of cattle smuggling.
The mob then allegedly attacked and thrashed them mercilessly with sticks and footwear. The mob also damaged their vehicle.
Also Read: 'Stricter Restrictions If COVID Situation Doesn't Improve By Next Week': Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh
A broadcast turned digital journalist, Shweta Kothari heads the newsroom at The Logical Indian. She has previously worked with CNBC and NewsX as a news anchor and senior correspondent. Shweta holds a masters degree in journalism from the university of Sussex, UK and started her career with work placement with BBC in Scotland.
Thank you for subscribing.
We have sent you a confirmation email.