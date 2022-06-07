All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
4th Wave Warning? Mumbai Reports 50% Spike In COVID Cases In Just 5 Days

Image Credit: UnsplashUnsplash and Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

4th Wave Warning? Mumbai Reports 50% Spike In COVID Cases In Just 5 Days

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Maharashtra,  7 Jun 2022 6:29 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The total number of COVID cases in the first five days of June has been way more than double the previous total number of cases in March (1,519), nearly 60% of the April cases (1,795).

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Maharashtra is currently experiencing a sudden spike in daily COVID cases over the past week, with Mumbai reporting the highest number of cases. On June 5, the city logged 961 new cases and the day before, it reported 889 infections. With this, the total number of COVID cases in the first five days of June has been way more than double the previous total number of cases in March (1,519), nearly 60 per cent of the April cases (1,795) and more than 50 per cent of the May burden (5838). However, the question now arises is that if Mumbai is becoming the epicentre of the coronavirus 4th wave.

Mumbai- A COVID Epicentre In India?

According to a report in the Mint, experts have explained that this may not be the beginning of a fourth COVID wave mainly because the circulating variant is Omicron- which already had peaked during January this year with the city reporting 20,000 cases each day and so, catching a severe infection for the second time is highly unlikely.

A similar trend was seen in Delhi in April 2022. With the new COVID variants' emergence, the national capital had seen a sharp increase in daily cases; however, it subsided within days without causing severe cases.

What's The Cause Of This COVID Spike?

At the start of June this year, while speaking about the sudden surge in COVID cases, the professor at the Centre for Community Medicine dept at AIIMS, Delhi, Dr Sanjay Rai, stated, "The number of cases might increase, which doesn't matter much as RNA virus keeps mutating. Increased severity & death toll matters, which is unlikely."

While speaking about the cause of this sudden surge, Rai stated that these types of novel viruses do not end quickly and changes will keep taking place. He also suggested that the world should move toward normalcy. Drawing comparisons from the second and third waves, the professor stated that the situation in India can be considered "great" right now.

India's COVID Tally Today

India reported 4,518 new COVID infections, pushing the total tally of cases to 4,31,81335 in the country. Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate was reported to be above 1 per cent after 34 days; the Union Health Ministry data was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Furthermore, the active cases spiked to 25,782 and the death count increased to 5,24,701 with nine fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am claimed.

Also Read: Police Brutality Caught On Camera! Swiggy Delivery Partner Slapped By Traffic Cop In Coimbatore

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Mumbai 
Maharashtra 
COVID-19 
coronavirus 

Must Reads

Old Video From Mumbra, Thane Revived As Police Action After Kanpur Violence
Maharashtra: Over 60 People Fall Sick After Consuming Food At Marriage Function In Yavatmal
Heartwarming! Haryana Bus Conductor Offers Free Drinking Water To Passengers, Story Goes Viral
IIT Madras Launches Free 'Out Of The Box Thinking' Course, Encourages Innovative Thinking
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X