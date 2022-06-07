4th Wave Warning? Mumbai Reports 50% Spike In COVID Cases In Just 5 Days

Maharashtra is currently experiencing a sudden spike in daily COVID cases over the past week, with Mumbai reporting the highest number of cases. On June 5, the city logged 961 new cases and the day before, it reported 889 infections. With this, the total number of COVID cases in the first five days of June has been way more than double the previous total number of cases in March (1,519), nearly 60 per cent of the April cases (1,795) and more than 50 per cent of the May burden (5838). However, the question now arises is that if Mumbai is becoming the epicentre of the coronavirus 4th wave.

Mumbai- A COVID Epicentre In India?

According to a report in the Mint, experts have explained that this may not be the beginning of a fourth COVID wave mainly because the circulating variant is Omicron- which already had peaked during January this year with the city reporting 20,000 cases each day and so, catching a severe infection for the second time is highly unlikely.

A similar trend was seen in Delhi in April 2022. With the new COVID variants' emergence, the national capital had seen a sharp increase in daily cases; however, it subsided within days without causing severe cases.

What's The Cause Of This COVID Spike?

At the start of June this year, while speaking about the sudden surge in COVID cases, the professor at the Centre for Community Medicine dept at AIIMS, Delhi, Dr Sanjay Rai, stated, "The number of cases might increase, which doesn't matter much as RNA virus keeps mutating. Increased severity & death toll matters, which is unlikely."

While speaking about the cause of this sudden surge, Rai stated that these types of novel viruses do not end quickly and changes will keep taking place. He also suggested that the world should move toward normalcy. Drawing comparisons from the second and third waves, the professor stated that the situation in India can be considered "great" right now.

India's COVID Tally Today

India reported 4,518 new COVID infections, pushing the total tally of cases to 4,31,81335 in the country. Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate was reported to be above 1 per cent after 34 days; the Union Health Ministry data was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Furthermore, the active cases spiked to 25,782 and the death count increased to 5,24,701 with nine fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am claimed.

