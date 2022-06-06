All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Police Brutality Caught On Camera! Swiggy Delivery Partner Slapped By Traffic Cop In Coimbatore

Image Credit: Twitter/wilson__thomas

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Police Brutality Caught On Camera! Swiggy Delivery Partner Slapped By Traffic Cop In Coimbatore

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Tamil Nadu,  6 Jun 2022 6:47 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

A traffic cop of the Coimbatore City Police was caught on camera slapping a Swiggy delivery person on Friday at a busy traffic junction on Avinashi Road.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In yet another incident of police brutality, a traffic cop was caught on video slapping a Swiggy delivery personnel multiple times in broad daylight on the Avinashi Road in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.

A clip of this incident went massively viral on social media that shows the traffic cop attacking the Swiggy delivery person on the side of the street while a witness on a mobile phone recorded the entire incident.

Swiggy Delivery Person Slapped By Traffic Cop

As per reports, the delivery person in question has been identified as M. Mohanasundaram, a resident of Chinniyampalayam in the city, who has now lodged a complaint in this regard to City Police Commissioner Pradip Kumar.

Upon the incident coming to the attention of the senior officials of the city police, the grade l constable Sathish attached to Singanallur traffic police station was immediately shifted to Coimbatore police control room, reported The Hindu.

What Actually Happened?

In his official complaint, Mohanansundaram stated that the incident took place at the Fun Mall junction, which is right opposite the Peelamedu police station on Avinashi Road, at approximately 5.45 PM on June 3 while he was on his way to Pankaja Mill Road in order to pick up a parcel from Hope College.

When he reached the traffic signal in front of the mall, the private school bus hit a pedestrian woman on her shoulder while she was trying to cross the road. He claimed that the bus left without stopping. He claimed that he and a youth - who had accompanied the woman along with a few others- managed to stop the bus on the link road at the junction to confront the bus driver regarding his negligent actions.

Mohanansundaram stated that the traffic personnel had approached the spot and started questioning the delivery agent regarding why he had intervened in the matter and slapped him numerous times.

The Swiggy delivery person also added that the traffic cop had taken away his earphones, mobile phone, and the key to his two-wheeler. Later on, the cop handed over the key back to Mohanansundaram after he apologised to him as he was in a hurry to deliver the food.

According to reports, an internal inquiry has also been ordered into the incident, announced the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S.R. Senthilkumar.

Also Read: Satyendra Nath Bose: Google Honours Indian Physicist & Mathematician Whose Work Was Recognised By Einstein

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Swiggy 
Coimbatore 
Traffic Police 
Tamil Nadu 

Must Reads

No, First Five Indian Education Ministers Appointed Under Congress Rule Were Not Just Muslims or Did Congress Government Appoint Only Muslims As First Five Education Ministers? No, Viral Claim is False!
Old Image Of Fehmarn Belt Project Connecting Denmark And Germany Falsely Shared As Tunnel Built In Assam
Rumours Around Changing Banknotes Images From Gandhi To Tagore, Kalam Is False: RBI
Pride Month 2022: This Delhi Based Company Offers Free Wedding Packages For LGBTQ Community
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X