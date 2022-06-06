Police Brutality Caught On Camera! Swiggy Delivery Partner Slapped By Traffic Cop In Coimbatore

In yet another incident of police brutality, a traffic cop was caught on video slapping a Swiggy delivery personnel multiple times in broad daylight on the Avinashi Road in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.

A clip of this incident went massively viral on social media that shows the traffic cop attacking the Swiggy delivery person on the side of the street while a witness on a mobile phone recorded the entire incident.

Swiggy Delivery Person Slapped By Traffic Cop

As per reports, the delivery person in question has been identified as M. Mohanasundaram, a resident of Chinniyampalayam in the city, who has now lodged a complaint in this regard to City Police Commissioner Pradip Kumar.

A policeman was caught on camera slapping a #Swiggy delivery executive in Coimbatore. The policeman was shifted to the police control room. An inquiry has been ordered. @THChennai pic.twitter.com/dMJf5BnFW9 — Wilson Thomas (@wilson__thomas) June 4, 2022

Upon the incident coming to the attention of the senior officials of the city police, the grade l constable Sathish attached to Singanallur traffic police station was immediately shifted to Coimbatore police control room, reported The Hindu.



What Actually Happened?

In his official complaint, Mohanansundaram stated that the incident took place at the Fun Mall junction, which is right opposite the Peelamedu police station on Avinashi Road, at approximately 5.45 PM on June 3 while he was on his way to Pankaja Mill Road in order to pick up a parcel from Hope College.

When he reached the traffic signal in front of the mall, the private school bus hit a pedestrian woman on her shoulder while she was trying to cross the road. He claimed that the bus left without stopping. He claimed that he and a youth - who had accompanied the woman along with a few others- managed to stop the bus on the link road at the junction to confront the bus driver regarding his negligent actions.

Mohanansundaram stated that the traffic personnel had approached the spot and started questioning the delivery agent regarding why he had intervened in the matter and slapped him numerous times.

The Swiggy delivery person also added that the traffic cop had taken away his earphones, mobile phone, and the key to his two-wheeler. Later on, the cop handed over the key back to Mohanansundaram after he apologised to him as he was in a hurry to deliver the food.

According to reports, an internal inquiry has also been ordered into the incident, announced the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S.R. Senthilkumar.

