COVID-19: Mumbai Records Lowest Single Day Cases In Over Five Weeks

Mumbai on Monday recorded around 2,624 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours entailing its lowest one-day spike in over 5 weeks.

The number of COVID-19 tests also experienced a steep drop with a daily average of 50,000 to 38,000 on Sunday, according to official data.

The metropolitan city's death tally is at 13,372 with 78 new deaths being reported in 24 hours. Mumbai's total number of infections surged to 6,58,621 on Monday.

The number of recoveries exceeded the case figure as 59,500 patients were discharged with negative results in 24 hours. The recovery rate in Maharashtra stands at 84.7 per cent, whereas the case fatality rate is 1.49 per cent. Meanwhile, the positivity rate is 17.12 per cent. The rise in deaths remains a matter of grave concern as Maharashtra witnessed 567 fatalities in a single day.

With a staggering 7,718 cases and 10 deaths in a day, Pune is the worst-hit city in the state. Nagpur is second on lead with 5,350 cases and 13 deaths. Presently, 39,08,491 people are in-home quarantine and 28,593 people are in institutional quarantine, the government informed in a statement. The Maharashtra government in such a disposition imposed weekend lockdowns and lockdown-like restrictions to curtail the spread of the virus.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray last week said if the curbs were not implemented, the state would have encountered nine to ten lakh active cases.

On imposing a complete lockdown, he said: "…we won't reach that stage". according to NDTV. Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis last week said the reduced daily tallies were the result of low testing in the state.

Also Read: Delhi, Maharashtra Among States Showing Signs Of Decline In New COVID Cases: Govt