Mumbai: At Least 10 Killed After Fire Breaks Out In Sunrise Hospital, CM Thackeray Asks For Forgiveness

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray sought forgiveness from the families of those who lost their lives after a fire broke out at the Sunrise Hospital inside Mumbai's Dreams Mall early on Friday, March 25.

More than 70 coronavirus patients were evacuated after the fire broke out, NDTV reported.

At least ten people died in the accident, according to the city's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. An investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of the fire.

The death toll in the fire at Dreams Mall, Bhandup West, has gone up to ten. We are deeply aggrieved by the loss of so many precious lives . Mumbai Fire Brigade's search & rescue operation is on and the patients have been evacuated and sent in good care #MyBMCUpdates https://t.co/Erz9hPo7lW — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 26, 2021

Initially, reports alleged that two coronavirus patients had died in the fire. However, the hospital claimed that the deaths were not linked to the fire and that the two patients had died due to COVID-19.



"There was a fire in first floor of Dreams Mall, Bhandup, and the smoke reached up to the Sunrise Hospital located at the top floor," the hospital said in the statement. "All fire alarms beeped and hence all patients were safely evacuated due to the smoke to the fire refuge area. There were two dead bodies (due to Covid), which were also evacuated. There was no casualty due to fire," it added.

The hospital said that some patients were shifted to a Jumbo Covid Centre, while others were moved to other private hospitals.

"This hospital was started in exceptional circumstances of Covid last year and has helped in saving many patients from Covid deaths," Sunrise added. "It is functioning with all due compliances like fire license, nursing home licence," the statement read.

At least twenty-two fire engines were rushed to the hospital when the fire broke out around 12:30 am on Friday.

"A level-3 or level-4 fire broke out on the first floor of a mall at 12:30 am," Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Kadam said.

"The firefighters did a great job in rescuing people. However... some people who were on ventilators could not be rescued. I seek forgiveness from their families," the CM said. "I want to assure you that whoever is at fault... they will be punished," he said.

"I've seen a hospital at [a] mall for the first time," Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said. "Action to be taken. 70 patients including Covid-19 infected shifted to another hospital."

