Mumbai Gets Jumbo COVID Centre Built In Just 35 Days

Preparations are underway for a probable third wave in Mumbai. On Monday, June 28, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated a 2,170-bed Covid hospital at Valangai Gaon in Malad.

This is one of the four such centres planned to tackle the third wave, which some experts have said may affect more children. Constructed in two months using German technology, the Malad hospital has a 190-bed intensive care unit and 1,536 oxygen-equipped beds among others, reported The Indian Express. Two hundred and forty CCTV cameras have been installed for round-the-clock monitoring.

'Follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour'

Thackeray also appealed to the people to avoid crowding at public places and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour to prevent the third wave. "Although the number of patients is declining at present, it is important to strictly follow precautionary measures," he said. The state government, Thackeray added, was ready to vaccinate 15 lakh people every day.

The state, which has been the worst hit by the pandemic, has reported over 60 lakh cases so far with more than 1.21 lakh deaths. It has also logged 8,646 cases of mucormycosis or back fungus infections and 828 deaths due to it.

