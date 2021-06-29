Trending

The Uttarakhand High Court postponed the Char Dham Yatra until further orders. On June 25, the state cabinet had decided to allow the Yatra July 1 onwards for the locals in Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi districts.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttarakhand   |   29 Jun 2021 11:43 AM GMT
Writer : Prattusa Mallik | Editor : Ankita Singh | Creatives : Ankita Singh
Image Credits: Amar Ujala

Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma considered several PILs regarding health infrastructure availability in the state before issuing the order. The court also noted the recommendations of the experts.

Opinion By Experts

According to the experts, it will take 18 months to vaccinate 70% of the state's eligible population. However, even if the state is 100% vaccinated, people will still be exposed to the Delta Plus variant. They also noted how holding Kumbh Mela in Haridwar in April contributed to the steep rise of the pandemic's second wave.

The court said that the cabinet decision to hold the Yatra was against the experts' opinions and in direct violation of the Centre's directives for the control and prevention of the third wave.

"Thus, the decision is against Article 21 of the Constitution of India, against Articles 39(e) & 39(f) and against Article 47 of the Constitution of India. It also ignores India's commitment to the International Conventions," read the order.

Considering the best interest of the people, the court noted that if the pilgrimage had been allowed, it would have been "inviting a catastrophe", as quoted by The Indian Express. Thus, it decided to not permit the Yatra, even in a controlled manner.

Further Directives

However, as an alternative, the court ordered for the live streaming of the rituals to be carried out in the sanctum sanctorum of the temples of Char Dham.

Following this, the state government released an SOP about the Covid curfew. According to the SOP, Yatra's first phase will start July 1 onwards. Only residents of the three districts can participate, provided they have tested negative for Covid through an RTPCR/TrueNat/RAT test.

In the second phase starting July 11, only Uttarakhand residents will be permitted to travel to all four shrines with a negative test report. The government will also release a detailed SOP for Char Dham Yatra separately.

Prattusa Mallik

Prattusa Mallik

Remote Intern

A student of Journalism and Audio-Visual Communication, interested in words and silences alike, I aim to bring the narratives of the periphery to the centre, one story at a time. When not working, I'm usually caught reading, thinking, writing, watching Friends, or stargazing.

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

