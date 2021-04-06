Mumbai: Fraudster Who Duped People In Sonu Sood's Name Arrested

A cybercriminal from Bihar, who allegedly tried to dupe people in the name of actor Sonu Sood, was arrested from Mumbai on Saturday. The Bollywood actor had helped thousands of migrant workers during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ashish Kumar Singh, a 23-year-old man from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, was arrested by the Cyber Crime Department of Cyberabad police on Saturday. He was found guilty of allegedly cheating a man from Telangana, promising him help from actor Sonu Sood. Singh had put up his number on social media, claiming to be an associate of actor Sonu Sood. He also claimed that he was an advisor in Sonu Sood's company that helped the poor people, especially the ones troubled during the pandemic, Mumbai Mirror reported.

The Telangana man had registered a complaint on March 3. He said he wanted to help a few needy people in his state, therefore he approached Sonu Sood's company. When he was searching for the contact details of Sood's corporation, he happened to come across the number of the fraud and contacted him.

On answering the call, the fraud assured that Sood would provide ₹50,000 for the cause once the man registered with a sum of ₹8,300. Soon after that, the man received another call where the accused said that Sood agreed to provide an aid of ₹3.60 lakh, but for that, a fee of ₹60,000 needed to be paid. The man from Telangana then managed to raise the money and proceeded with the payment but soon realised that he had been cheated.

A similar case was also registered in Mumbai where a few people reported to be duped in Sonu Sood's name. Initially, Sood was unaware of fraud but soon after he came to learn about it, he said that people must remain cautious of any fraud claiming to work for him.

"People must be wary of a gang duping claiming to work for a charity run by me. I urge people not to entertain such online requests for donation," Sonu Sood told The Times of India.



Also Read: Smartphones For Underprivileged Students! Mi India, Sonu Sood Roll Out 'ShikshaHarHaath' Initiative